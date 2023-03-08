Site traffic information and cookies

External Affairs Advisor (M/F/D), Offshore Wind

  • Location Germany - North - Hamburg
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141140BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

to join our team in Hamburg

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

  • Analysis of legal and economic developments in the German electricity market
  • Identifying economic and regulatory challenges, risks and opportunities
  • Carrying out market analyses
  • Identifying, defining and managing stakeholder needs and engagements including communities, government, political, scientific and special interest groups
  • Determining non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputation, political and social) risks and develop appropriate mitigations to support
  • Developing and implementing local government and community
  • Acting as one of the external interfaces for bp offshore wind in the country– including direct engagement, digital channels, public and political point of contact etc.
  • Working with C&EA in relevant content creation (for e.g. community fact sheets) and leverage digital content, media, partnerships, and sponsorships etc.
Our requirements:
  • Degree in business administration, economics, politics or similar
  • at least ca. 5 years working experience
  • Experience in legal/ regulatory, market and stakeholder analyses and insights generation; experience in external stakeholder management
  • Fluent in German, a high level of spoken and written English
  • Degree in business administration, economics, or equivalent
  • Great team working skills
  • Experienced with a broad spectrum of media tools
  • Experience in low carbon power, preferably offshore wind and its technical
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digital, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programs, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programs and buddy support
  • Subsidized canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programs to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

