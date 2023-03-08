External Affairs Advisor (M/F/D), Offshore Wind

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Analysis of legal and economic developments in the German electricity market

Identifying economic and regulatory challenges, risks and opportunities

Carrying out market analyses

Identifying, defining and managing stakeholder needs and engagements including communities, government, political, scientific and special interest groups

Determining non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputation, political and social) risks and develop appropriate mitigations to support

Developing and implementing local government and community

Acting as one of the external interfaces for bp offshore wind in the country– including direct engagement, digital channels, public and political point of contact etc.

Working with C&EA in relevant content creation (for e.g. community fact sheets) and leverage digital content, media, partnerships, and sponsorships etc.

Degree in business administration, economics, politics or similar

at least ca. 5 years working experience

Experience in legal/ regulatory, market and stakeholder analyses and insights generation; experience in external stakeholder management

Fluent in German, a high level of spoken and written English

Great team working skills

Experienced with a broad spectrum of media tools

Experience in low carbon power, preferably offshore wind and its technical