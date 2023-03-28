External Affairs Advisor Mauritania

As External Affairs Advisor with bp Mauritania and Senegal region , you will provide direct support to the External Affairs Manager in enhancing engagement with local and central Government authorities , and other key national stakeholders including civil society. The External Affairs Adviser will play a critical role in helping build collaborative and strong partnerships between bp Mauritania and Senegal and its stakeholders, manage and review the stakeholder engagement plan, brief senior management ahead of stakeholder meetings, and identify trends, opportunities and risks across the stakeholder matrix.
Work to promote and protect the company reputation in Mauritania, identify and capture business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong stakeholder relationships and integrating communications and external affairs plans.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade HResponsible for helping to deliver the external affairs agenda for the region/country, using sound experience in either managing media relations, delivering social investment and sponsorship programmes, or through local community engagement, gaining support of international and local partners and ultimately helping to manage risks to BP's reputation to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.