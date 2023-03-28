External Affairs Advisor Mauritania

Job summary

As External Affairs Advisor with bp Mauritania and Senegal region , you will provide direct support to the External Affairs Manager in enhancing engagement with local and central Government authorities , and other key national stakeholders including civil society. The External Affairs Adviser will play a critical role in helping build collaborative and strong partnerships between bp Mauritania and Senegal and its stakeholders, manage and review the stakeholder engagement plan, brief senior management ahead of stakeholder meetings, and identify trends, opportunities and risks across the stakeholder matrix.

Work to promote and protect the company reputation in Mauritania, identify and capture business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong stakeholder relationships and integrating communications and external affairs plans.

Key Accountabilities:

Input into the annual C&EA planning process - outlining how through our external affairs activities we will influence, educate and inform stakeholders about the projects the business is considering and/or developing in Mauritania

Support delivery of all government, policy, and regulatory affairs activities in Mauritania.

Develop and maintain a process to regularly analyze the competitive, regulatory, and political environment in Mauritania - identifying opportunities to enable business growth.

Develop and maintain stakeholder relationship maps at a national, regional, and local level to inform high-level advocacy actions - create briefing materials to support engagement with key stakeholders.

Manage the company participation in trade associations, member organizations, institutions, and other key alliances in Mauritania, seeking to understand and influence their positions and plans.

Work with the EA Manager, the Head of C&EA, the head of country and business leaders in Mauritania and the UK to develop and maintain key external relationships which enable future business growth as well as our license to operate.

Assist in stakeholder management – Initiating contact, regular communication, organizing meetings, drafting letters to stakeholders.

Effectively drive relations with representatives of various Ministries within the region.

Continuous risk assessment to ensure no or minimal business exposure related to licenses and permits.

Support crisis management efforts as required and in particular, those related to potential issues in licenses, permits, etc.

Manages relationships with elected officials, local government staff and community stakeholders, as needed; networks with key external stakeholders and influencers in Mauritania in support of assigned projects and business priorities.

Develop understanding of political/community landscape of impacted project area(s); assists project team briefings, public meetings, presentations, door-to door outreach, etc., in collaboration with the So cial Performance team.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

The EAA will be expected to:

Undergo regular training aimed at enhancing the ability to perform this role, as appropriate to her/his skills requirements and the evolving nature of the role. This includes mandatory HSE &C, project induction and Ethics & Compliance (E&C) training.

Undergo regular appraisals (and/or catch ups) with line managers.

Safely use equipment necessary for the fulfillment of his/her role.

Education and Experience Required:

Degree level or higher

Preferably in a subject that reflects knowledge and awareness of social, political, economics and/or development issues. This might be a subject such as socio-economic development, human geography, or anthropology.

At least 5 years of external affairs or community affairs experience, with at least 3 of those years supporting projects in Mauritania.

Experience working with government and civil society preferred.

Experience in project management preferred.

Ability to work in cross-cultural teams.

Strong listening and interpersonal skills

Skills

Knowledge of the local communities

Inter-personal skills

Reporting skills

Information-sharing skills

Stakeholders’ engagement/consultation skills

Analytical skills

Problem-solving skills

Written and verbal communication skills.

Monitoring and evaluation skills

ONLY APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED IN ENGLISH WILL BE REVIEWED

APPLICATIONS OPEN TO MAURITIAN CITIZENS ONLY

Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption . bp has instituted and maintains policies and procedures designed to prevent any activity or conduct which would violate any anti-bribery or anti-corruption law or regulation applicable

Grade HResponsible for helping to deliver the external affairs agenda for the region/country, using sound experience in either managing media relations, delivering social investment and sponsorship programmes, or through local community engagement, gaining support of international and local partners and ultimately helping to manage risks to BP's reputation to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.