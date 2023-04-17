External Affairs Advisor, Offshore Wind

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bps strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.
For the communications & external affairs (C&EA) team serving bp's offshore wind team in Denmark, we are looking for an experienced and high calibre Analyst for offshore wind in Denmark.
In parternship with C&EA colleagues, and for the purpose to support bp offshore wind, the role
- works in obtaining regulatory approvals and societal support.
- anticipates non-technical risks of business activities, including political, regulatory, community and reputational, and develops best practice plans to mitigate.
- develops local government and community engagement plans, in consultation with bp's communication & external affairs (C&EA) team