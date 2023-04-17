Site traffic information and cookies

External Affairs Advisor, Offshore Wind

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bps strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.

For the communications & external affairs (C&EA) team serving bp's offshore wind team in Denmark, we are looking for an experienced and high calibre Analyst for offshore wind in Denmark.

In parternship with C&EA colleagues, and for the purpose to support bp offshore wind, the role
- works in obtaining regulatory approvals and societal support.
- anticipates non-technical risks of business activities, including political, regulatory, community and reputational, and develops best practice plans to mitigate.
- develops local government and community engagement plans, in consultation with bp's communication & external affairs (C&EA) team

External Affairs Advisor
(Office based role in Copenhagen)
In this role You will:
  • Support External Affairs Manager Offshore Wind Denmark in anticipating and meeting the needs of the project management, commercial, environment and consenting team
  • Identifying, defining and handling stakeholder needs and engagements including communities, government, political and special interest groups.
  • Resolving non-technical (including legislative, regulatory, reputation, political and social) risks and develop appropriate mitigations to support.
  • Developing and implementing local government and community
  • Engagement plans in accordance with the shareholder agreement, and alignment with C&EA Europe's position.
  • Acting as one of the external interfaces for bp offshore wind in the country– including direct engagement, digital channels, public point of contact etc.
  • Working with C&EA in relevant content creation (for e.g. community fact sheets) and demonstrate digital content, media, partnerships, and sponsorships etc.
What You will need to be successful:
  • Fluent in English & Danish
  • Degree in related field
  • Professional experience in External affairs
  • Strong experience in stakeholder management
  • Experience in working with local communities
  • Excellent communications, influencing and writing skills
  • Experienced with a broad spectrum of media tools
  • Digitally fluent and be able to bring together insights based on detailed analysis of data
Why join us
This role is in support of bp's Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

