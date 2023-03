Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for developing and delivering engaging communications content to achieve objectives whilst maintaining alignment of communication channels with other communications teams and country/regional priorities, ensuring compliance with Group communication policies, procedures and standards.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are showing the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team?



Join our team as a



External Affairs Advisor - Spain!

About the role itself:

The C&EA Europe team work to promote and protect bp’s reputation in Spain and Portugal, identify and gain business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong partner relationships and integrated communications and external affairs plans.

In this role, you will:

Input into the annual C&EA planning process - outlining how through our external affairs activities we will influence

Educate and inform partners in Spain about bp’s purpose, net zero ambition and aims

Support delivery of all government, policy and regulatory affairs activities

Manage the update and maintenance of planning, stakeholder and issues management tools, including the trade associations database

Develop and maintain a process to regularly analyse the competitive, regulatory and political environment– finding opportunities to enable business growth

Develop and maintain customer relationship maps at a national, regional and local level to inform high-level advocacy actions – build briefing materials to support engagement with key partners

Run bp’s participation in trade associations, member organisations, institutions and other key alliances in Spain

Work with the head of C&EA to support the head of country and business leaders in Spain to develop and maintain key external relationships

Play an active role in the transformation of C&EA in Europe, working in an integrated, collaborative and connected way

Adopt new ways of working, systems, tools and processes to drive value delivery.

What you will need to be successful?

Written and oral proficiency in Spanish and English

7-10 years of technical knowledge and commercial competence to enable incumbent to effectively influence partners in all areas including understanding refinery production processes, legislative impacts on business, markets and logistics.

Good knowledge of the regulations

Excellent communication skills

Energy sector experience is an advantage