At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!

As part of the Brazil Communication & External Affairs team (CE&A) the External Affairs Manager strives to protect and strengthen bp’s business operations and reputation by providing external affairs advice on political, legislative, and regulatory landscapes. Identifying gaps in energy regulations, assessing its impact on the company's business plans, managing relationships with regulatory bodies, government institutions and other key stakeholders in Brazil.



Key dimensions

Monitor the political, legislative and regulatory landscapes in Brazil, identifying and communicating potential business opportunities and risks.

Provide insights, develop and implement external advocacy strategies and plans in support of the business.

Engage with regulatory bodies, government institutions, trade associations and other key stakeholders, ensuring bp is seen as a trusted and authoritative voice on the energy transition.

Collaborate with the business to effectively assess and communicate risks and opportunities on policy and regulation.

Monitor the legislative and regulatory environments, identifying new bills, amended laws and regulations affecting bp’s businesses outlining potential implications and possible mitigations.

Develop policy positions and advocacy plans to access key external government officials, collaborators, and regulators.

Influence regulatory developments through industry associations and represent bp in trade associations.

Work in an integrated way, building strong and positive relationships with colleagues in regions, business leaders, and central C&EA teams to support delivery to the benefit of the country, business and bp strategy.

Understand business needs and priorities to effectively supervise external environment and give policy and regulatory guidance.

Develop, engagement plans in support of business objectives and priorities with Business leaders and joint implement stakeholders.

Monitor and influence current market opening bills to gas and renewable energies, as well as carbon/climate policies opportunities.

Anticipate and influence policy and regulatory development through public consultation contributions or within trade associations, proposing alignment with bp’s aims and providing updates to the businesses.

Identify potential policy position misalignment with trade associations and proactively mitigate risk to bp’s reputation.

Actively work with trade associations, representing bp in their workgroups, calls, and meetings.

Support C&EA team during crisis drills and events.

Prepare briefings to senior leadership for meetings and appointments in Brazil.

10+ years of proven experience in external affairs and / or regulatory.

Track record of excellent relationships and network with industry regulators and trade associations.

Ability to identify and manage the policy and regulatory landscape within which the business is operating, read, understand, and interpret complex legislative and regulatory information.

Knowledge of the energy sector in Brazil.

Strong communications skills, with ability to translate complex regulatory issues into understandable terms for a variety of audiences.

Solid analytical skills, attention to detail and project management track record.

Proficiency in English and Portuguese

Position available in Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo#LI-hybrid