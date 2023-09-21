External Affairs Manager Netherlands, Belgium & France

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

The purpose of this role is to promote and protect bp’s reputation in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, identify and capture business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong partner relationships and integrated communications and advocacy campaigns. You will also lead on government affairs efforts, including relationship management and issues advocacy in these countries. In practice, your primary focus will be on the Netherlands, with a more coordinating role in the other countries of the region.

Communications & External Affairs Group



The purpose of this role is to promote and protect bp’s reputation in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, identify and capture business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong partner relationships and integrated communications and advocacy campaigns. You will also lead on government affairs efforts, including relationship management and issues advocacy in these countries. In practice, your primary focus will be on the Netherlands, with a more coordinating role in the other countries of the region.



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Communications & external affairs (C&EA) exists to improve bp’s reputation and bring value for its businesses. Can you win hearts and minds by engaging with staff and society, presenting our purpose and our progress, as well as campaigning for net zero and actively advocating for well-designed climate policies? If so, you’re in the right place. Join us and help us achieve our goals.

For the communications & external affairs (C&EA) team serving bp’s businesses in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, we are looking for an experienced

External Affairs Manager

In this role You will:

Develop and deliver external affairs strategy in support of bp’s business interests in the Netherlands, Belgium and France - including campaigning for net zero and advocating for well-designed climate policies.

Monitor political developments and the media and lead on issues management; assessing and presenting key political and emerging social issues that impact bp’s businesses in the region and lead/support delivery of integrated advocacy campaigns.

Actively support the heads of country and bp’s Growth Engines working with and alongside in-country project teams.

Work closely with the C&EA team, the European regulatory affairs and C&EA teams, and the business teams to build effective engagement with key external collaborators, including governments, and be the relationship owner of political contacts.

Lead bp’s participation in trade associations, member organizations, advocacy groups and other key alliances seeking to understand and influence their positions and plans.

Ensure all local policy positions align with bp’s ambition and aims, and are optimally developed, networked, and communicated through coordinated advocacy campaigns; developing position papers, statements and presentations as the need arises

What You will need to be successful:

Professional and intellectual ability at university level

Proficient in Dutch and English

Preferably a good level of spoken and written French or German

Several years of professional experience in government affairs or advocacy with an established network of relationships in the Netherlands, including at national (“The Hague’) level.

Experience with regional and local levels of government is preferable but not required

Excellent communications, influencing and writing skills

Political competence

Shown issues and partner management

Digital proficiency and ability to gather insights based on detailed analysis of data

Being a motivated, self-starting great teammate who can signal trends, develop strategies and who enjoys working with business leaders and governmental authorities



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}



