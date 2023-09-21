External Affairs Manager Netherlands, Belgium & France

The purpose of this role is to promote and protect bp’s reputation in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, identify and capture business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong partner relationships and integrated communications and advocacy campaigns. You will also lead on government affairs efforts, including relationship management and issues advocacy in these countries. In practice, your primary focus will be on the Netherlands, with a more coordinating role in the other countries of the region.
Job Family Group:Communications & External Affairs Group
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
Communications & external affairs (C&EA) exists to improve bp’s reputation and bring value for its businesses. Can you win hearts and minds by engaging with staff and society, presenting our purpose and our progress, as well as campaigning for net zero and actively advocating for well-designed climate policies? If so, you’re in the right place. Join us and help us achieve our goals.
For the communications & external affairs (C&EA) team serving bp’s businesses in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, we are looking for an experienced
External Affairs Manager
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
