External Affairs Manager Spain & Portugal

Responsible for managing a team to deliver the external affairs agenda for the region/country, coordinating activities in either handling media relations, managing social investment and sponsorship programmes, or managing local community engagement, building trust in and advocacy for the BP corporate brand, and ultimately helping to manage risks to BP's reputation to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.
About the role itself:
As part of the Communications & External Affairs Europe team, work to promote and protect bp’s reputation in Spain & Portugal, identify and capture business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong stakeholder relationships and integrated communications and external affairs plans.
Lead for all external affairs, including stakeholder relationship management and issues advocacy, for bp businesses in Spain & Portugal.
Build strong relationships with external stakeholders - including government, policy makers, regulators, industry associations and environmental/political NGOs. Manage government, political affairs and regulatory advocacy activity for bp businesses in Spain & Portugal.
What would be your responsibility?