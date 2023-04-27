External Affairs Manager Spain & Portugal

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver the external affairs agenda for the region/country, coordinating activities in either handling media relations, managing social investment and sponsorship programmes, or managing local community engagement, building trust in and advocacy for the BP corporate brand, and ultimately helping to manage risks to BP's reputation to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.

About the role itself:

As part of the Communications & External Affairs Europe team, work to promote and protect bp’s reputation in Spain & Portugal, identify and capture business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong stakeholder relationships and integrated communications and external affairs plans.

Lead for all external affairs, including stakeholder relationship management and issues advocacy, for bp businesses in Spain & Portugal.

Build strong relationships with external stakeholders - including government, policy makers, regulators, industry associations and environmental/political NGOs. Manage government, political affairs and regulatory advocacy activity for bp businesses in Spain & Portugal.



What would be your responsibility?



Set strategic direction for the external affairs team, in coordination with team lead, to deliver Spain & Portugal agenda and create value for bp businesses through effective engagement with government officials, key political contacts, communities, trade associations and other organizations.

Lead on issues management; assessing and communicating key political and emerging social issues that impact bp’s businesses in the region and support delivery of integrated policy advocacy campaigns.

Manage bp’s participation in trade associations, member organizations, advocacy groups and other key alliances in Spain & Portugal seeking to understand and influence their positions and plans.

Ensure all local policy positions align with bp’s ambition and aims, and are effectively developed, networked and communicated through integrated advocacy campaigns; developing position papers, statements and presentations as required.

Active member of C&EA team; build capability across all areas of communications and external affairs (including crisis response, issues management, stakeholder management and social performance) and ensure development plans are in place for team members.

Play an active role in the transformation of C&EA in Europe, working in an integrated, collaborative and connected way, and adopting new ways of working, systems, tools and processes to drive value delivery

Skills and Requirements

Written and oral proficiency in Spanish and English

10-15 years of technical knowledge and commercial competence to enable incumbent to effectively influence partners in all areas including understanding refinery production processes, legislative impacts on business, markets and logistics.

Outstanding knowledge of the regulations

Excellent communication skills

Energy sector experience is an advantage