External Affairs Manager (Vietnam)

Job summary

Responsible for delivering the external affairs agenda for the region/country, using advanced experience in either leading media relations, handling social investment and sponsorship programmes, or running local community engagement, building trust in and advocacy for the BP corporate brand, and ultimately helping to manage risks to BP's reputation to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

To enhance bp’s reputation and drive value for the businesses in Vietnam, you will lead the communications and external affairs in country across all entities, including Regions, Corporates & Solutions (RC&S), Gas & Low Carbon (G&LCE), Customer & Products (C&P) etc.

You will report into the head of communications & external affairs (C&EA) for Eastern Asia and will work closely with the head of country, regional RC&S lead, and country business leads on a day-to-day basis.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop external stakeholdermap and engagement strategy with a focus on new businesses in Vietnam. Stakeholders may include governments, think tanks, business/industry associations, special interest groups etc.

Organize and manage engagements with stakeholders, in line with bp’s permitting strategies.

Drive activation in marketing and communication events such as energy conferences, trade shows, partnerships and sponsorships etc. Oversee 3rd party vendors such as PR agency or events company.

Develop and manage local media campaigns and relationships with the support of PR agency.

Oversee social investments and work with project teams to support community proposals.

Support head of C&EA Eastern Asia in issues management and other C&EA responsibilities including internal communications.

Key Requirements:

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

Business or communications degree or relevant professional qualification

Stakeholder management experience (including national and local governments, local communities and special interest groups) in a dynamic, high profile organisation and related industry.

Confident in engaging external stakeholders and able to develop and deliver engagement plans.

Experience in supporting media and speaking engagements, and overseeing external vendors such as PR agency or events companies.

Strong written and oral communication skills in Vietnamese and English, with the ability to convey complex information in smart, creative formats to effect real change.

Proactive, curious and courageous, you will be willing to experiment, learn and continuously adapt.

Able to prioritise and respond to dynamic situations.



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

