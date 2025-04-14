External Billing Process Agent

Job summary

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a Business and Technology Centre (BTC) in Santa Fe, Mexico City.

This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Now a part of the bp portfolio, Travel Centers of America (TA) is the largest publicly traded full-service truck stop and travel center company in the United States. TA is focused on growing its network of travel centers. For more than 50 years, millions of professional truck drivers and motorists have called our travel centers home, depending on us daily for fuel, food, truck maintenance and essential services.

Responsible for the centralized billing (collecting customer money and paying outside service providers) function with all repair services performed by a Third Party Service Provider. Individual tracks and inputs all pertinent road call information into the Truck Service System and Emergency Roadside Assistance (ERA) database to accurately and efficiently invoice customers and pay associate providers. Post holder is further responsible for execution of all electronic work request invoicing through TA's electronic interface, e-Shop. Our service providers and customers alike require prompt and accurate billing. It is the role of the External Processing Agent to maintain these high standards in order to get our customers equipment back on the road.

IMPORTANT! Please submit your CV in English

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

The shift for this role will be 2 pm to 10 pm. This role will require flexibility to work weekends.

Key Accountabilities

Receives TA Emergency Roadside Assistance (ERA) invoices from 3rd party vendors.

Reviews vendor invoices for accuracy based on their provided estimates.

Close ERA event in Reach platform.

Detail Truck Service invoice.

Issue payment to vendor for services provided.

Upload vendor invoice into TA eShop system.

Submit Invoice to Customer for purchase order (PO).

Issues PO in Truck Service System and close out work order.

Follow up with vendors who have open work orders with TA.

Education and Experience

High School degree required. College preferred.

Two years equivalent relevant business experience, preferably in a dispatch environment.

Central billing experience preferred.

Technical aptitude sufficient to understand repair issues and trucking industry.

PC proficiency with emphasis on Windows-based Excel, Truck Service System and RoadSquad Center Database.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to multi-task

Strong people skills required to function effectively in a customer service environment.

Proven ability to work successfully under pressure.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment & benefits! We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

