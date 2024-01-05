Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

The business-led innovation team (Vista) within bp Trading & Shipping (T&S) business is set up with the mission to help future-proof the organization. We set out to answer 3 questions:- How can technologies today solve yesterday’s problems faced by T&S?- How can technologies of tomorrow give us a commercial competitive edge, today?- What do we need to do/think/behave differently, in a rapidly evolving business landscape?Vista is an agile, impact-driven and solution-agnostic team within T&S, passionate about analyzing and using innovative technologies, business models and ecosystem partnerships to address commercial opportunities.We do this through close collaboration with our business partners (front/mid/back offices included) as well as technology partners (internally and externally).Within Vista, the Innovation Ecosystem function is 1 of the 3 core pillars. The function is responsible for keeping both Vista and the T&S business partners on the front seat of innovation trends in the commodity trading space, as well as the dynamic competitive movement with regards to digital adoption and acquisition. The team has regular engagements with our business partners (traders, originators, commercial managers, leadership, etc) to share our innovation thought leadership. We also deliver tailored, thematic research output to help inform business strategy. Additionally, the function looks out for strategic, ecosystem partnerships that often involves multiple industry players to unlock new ways of thinking in groundbreaking technology adoption and collaboration.We therefore need an intellectually curious analytical problem solver who is comfortable evaluating complex market trends and translating them into actionable insights to capture commercial value and help future proof T&S. The External Insights Analyst role will sit within the Innovation Ecosystem function and support the function lead.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

External insights

Build and maintain a strong innovation network (e.g. entrepreneurs, corporate innovators, accelerators, VCs)

Continually monitor and analyze the external ecosystem for emerging trends, opportunities and threats with relevance for T&S, across 4 core areas:

- Competitor innovation activity

- Emerging potential competitors

- Technology developments

- Market trends

Support the Innovation Ecosystem lead to:

- Form a “Vista view” on emerging market trends, technologies, and business models

- Translate key observations into curated and thought-provoking content that addresses the “so what” for the business and can be shared through the function’s existing communication channels (e.g. Viva Engage, Innovation Forums, Crunch Newsletter)

- Develop ‘Innovation Reports’ on areas of strategic relevance to the business to encourage the organization to look beyond the horizon and prompt timely discussions about emerging opportunities and threats

Competitor and solution landscapes

Support the delivery of solution landscapes, working to identify, evaluate, and shortlist 3rd party solution providers with the capabilities required for potential technology pilot projects

Support the delivery of competitor landscapes, analyzing and benchmarking competitor activity in areas of strategic relevance to deliver commercially actionable insights



Strategic, ecosystem partnership

Systematically scan for opportunities that could lead to technology enabled and ecosystem partnerships

Support function lead in engaging industry partners and driving such partnership projects

Internal networking

Build relationships and collaborate with representatives of other teams driving innovation projects and analyzing external market trends (e.g. bp Ventures, various parts of I&E)

Essential education:

Bachelor's degree

MBA preferred

Essential experience:

Min 3 years of fulltime, professional working experience. Preferably with research experience in either a VC firm or management consulting firm.

An entrepreneurially-minded innovation enthusiast who brings commercial mindset, deep curiosity, as well as existing experience in analyzing new technologies and market trends

Deep understanding of digital innovation

Demonstrated involvement with new technologies

Commercially minded, with proven ability to filter through the noise and connect the dots to address the commercial “so-what” relevant to the interest of business partners

Comfortable working in ambiguity yet results-driven and deadline-orientated environment

Passion for detail with enthusiasm for learning new topics and performing deep research

Demonstrable passion & experience in motivating change or transformation

Excellent communication and presentation skills – verbal and written

Excellent story-teller, capable of translating complex hypotheses into succinct and inspiring content

Desirable experience:

Prior research analyst experience in a VC or management consulting firm

Experience in bringing new technology solutions into existing businesses to drive value

Good understanding of the commodities trading / fintech / energy industries

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.