External Relation Advisor

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :



Internal

Daily interaction with Head of Policy & Regulatory Affairs to discuss national lobbying efforts, set up/confirm meetings, share intelligence, discuss issues, advise, develop and recommend strategies to manage/overcome or to achieve specific regulatory objectives.

Regular interaction with VP C&EA, SVP AsPac office, HoC, Security, Ops, Commercial, Finance & Marketing, Legal and BusDev teams to get alignment on regulatory lobbying efforts at the national level and initiate external engagement to gain access to relevant regulators/authorities.

Weekly interaction with Policy & Regulatory Affairs peers to provide update, share intelligence, compare note regarding emerging risk (regulatory and political risk) and advise strategies/recommendation to neutralise/prevent risk from escalating

External

SKK Migas (the chairman’s and vice chairman’s office & working level within SKK Deputies offices – busines support, operations, finance, planning), Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources (ESDM) including DirGen Oil & Gas, Coordinating Ministries (all three Econ. Affairs, Maritime & Investment and Political & Security), Home Affairs Ministry, Foreign Affairs Ministry, key foreign embassies (US & UK), Investment Coordinating Board/BKPM the chairman office and below BKPM deputies level), State Palace (State Secretary Office/Setneg), Transportation Ministry (the office of DirGen of Air and Sea Transportations, directors and working level within these directorates) and others.

Coordination of all appropriate lobbying efforts at the national level on behalf of the Company.

ROLE REQUIREMENTS :

Bachelor’s degree in International Relations, Political Science, Communications, Journalism or related field and seven (7) years related experience in legislative affairs as an analyst, lobbyist, aide, or staff for a government agency, elected official or legislative committee.



