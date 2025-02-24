This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself, and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an

External Reporting Analyst

In this role You will:

Work as part of a team of 8 reporting analysts who, together with the External Reporting Manager and the US External Reporting Manager, support the VP External Financial Reporting.

Liaise with data submitters, business segment policy and control teams, Tax, Treasury and external auditors.

Review of submitted data for completeness, accuracy, and data integrity, and raising and resolution of queries.

Preparation of primary financial statements and notes to the accounts

Provide advice to data submitters and businesses on group reporting matters and ensure that group accounting procedures are followed.

Participate in the delivery of training for data submitters across the group.

Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives within EFR to increase efficiencies within the team and processes.

Involvement in ad-hoc group projects.

Liaise with internal and external auditors.

Ensure robust controls operate over all accounting systems and processes and Group requirements for internal controls over financial reporting are met.

What You will need to be successful:

4-8 years of experience in large group consolidations, either as a preparer, or auditor would be desirable.

Experience as a qualified accountant.

Knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards.

Experience of large group consolidations, either as a preparer or auditor would be desirable.

Proficient in Microsoft Excel.

Knowledge of PowerBI.

Ability to be flexible and adapt working style as the situation requires.

Strong analytical skills

Ability to manage priorities with a strong track record of delivery.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Skills:

