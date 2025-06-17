This role is eligible for relocation within country

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and chip in to what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a "FBT Data Operations - Document and Data Control Specialist_CP"

Key Accountabilities:

• Assess the quality of engineering data and documents in Bentley ALIM, proposing corrections to IMS leads/Engineers to improve integrity of the design associated to assets and projects across Cherry Point refinery.

• Implement effective controls for internal delegation, audit and control of the quality of engineering data and documents in ALIM based on engineering standards and procedures.

• Conduct quality check and suggest feedback, return native files within 10 business days (M-F) from receipt of the email/the return of IFC native files has passed the 10 business day window to on-site IMS team for Issued for Approval (IFA) and Issued for Construction (IFC) documents/packages.

• Follow-up with IMS team regarding receipt of comments on IFA/IFC work packages. Check-in and update of project Engineering Drawings and General Documents returned IFC, Re‑IFC, void, and superseded

• Assure delivery of IFC file handover including project documents such as:Data Sheets, Line Lists, Equipment Lists, Construction Scope of Work and Instrument Lists (random checks after they’ve already returned the drawings in ALIM).

• Check-in and update of project Engineering Drawings and General Documents returned IFC and Re‑IFC

• Responsible for doing random quality control checks of returned items.

• Receive and register final turnover of vendor documentation

• Process Vendor Document Change Requests (VDCR) in ALIM for internal submittals.

• Solve vendor document discrepancies and assist others with locating vendor documentation

• Responsible for loading engineering documents which are a classification of Project Only to ALIM.

• Processing Vendor Documentation for MOC Closeouts

• Inspiring Change requests and Void/Supersede documents

• Receipt and register Equipment drawings

• QA/QC project documents

• Recommends remediation actions as applicable.

• In conjunction with Refinery IMS team and the collection and dissemination of relevant information.

• Responds to a broad range of service requests for support in the use of ALIM by providing information to fulfill requests or enable resolution.

• Provides first line investigation and diagnosis of issues associated to the use of ALIM and promptly allocates unresolved issues as appropriate.

• Uses standards to supervise, monitor, and applies these to track, monitor, report, resolve or call out issues.

• Supplies to creation of support documentation. Putting vendor docs on bp borders, update registers

Archiving Project Correspondence – make sure we use a consistent naming convention (will make reporting easier), Issue new numbers - SP #’s - MH/CB – Hydrants – SH/RH/ST/SN, Build, issue, supervise as-built packages (follow-up), Update POPV, Build issue line numbers and place holders in ALIM.

• Responds to a broad range of service requests for support in the use of ALIM by providing information to fulfill requests or enable resolution.

Experience and Qualifications:

• Proficient in English language with the ability to express any idea without hesitation, have good vocabulary and grammar; people understand you easily (both spoken and written skills should be good).

• Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Management or Engineering (Preferably Process, Mechanical, Electrical or Instrumentation)

• 4-5+ years of work experience in Data & Document management in a global organisation that has a high turnaround of green and brownfield engineering projects.

• Deep understanding of engineering documents, business processes, SoPs, Quality checks and data validation.

• Experience of working in Adobe/Nitro, Maximo, SAP is an added advantage

Significant experience in following procedures to operate an Electronic Document Management Systems (EDMS) such as Bentley ALIM.

• Experience in applying information assurance, governance, analytics and data visualisation

• Experience in quality assurance and conformance review

• Experience in customer support and positive relationship leadership skills

• Knowledge of document and data management to support portfolios, programmes and projects

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.