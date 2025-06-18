FBT Data Operations - Document and Data Control Specialist_WH

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Finance Group



Shift : 6:00PM - 3:00AM IST

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and chip in to what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a

The Document Control specialists leads the handling of information, including but not limited to, auditing of refinery and project documents and drawings, preparation of internal and/or external distribution, and data and document imports into site repositories. This position ensures quality control for all information, verifying accurate attributes and loading into the applicable Electronic Data Management System (EDMS) appropriately.

• Responsible to follow Whiting Information Management Services practices, procedures, and guides; including but not limited to attributing, naming, identifying, and numbering of documents.

• Ability to learn and retain knowledge of IM standards

• Ability to accurately audit, upload, update attributes/properties and locate and retrieve documents from site EDMS

• Work closely with refinery groups/departments and external contractors fulfilling document and drawing requests for check out, copy out, check in, and reference material

• Able to identify differences between document and drawing types and accurately assign appropriate retention codes based on these types

• Ensure project information submitted by engineering contractors adheres to the appropriate IM Site Technical Practices (STPs) including but not limited to required attributes, document numbering and file naming conventions.

• Issue Non-Conformance Alerts for project information that does not meet the IM Site Technical Practices, and work resolution with appropriate engineering contractor

• Build and lead virtual links (electronic documents) so they can be made easily accessible through other sources/sites

• Collaborate with on-site Refinery Document Control and Project Information Management Teams providing support as needed

• Provide excellent internal and external customer service through authoritatively written communication via email or Microsoft Teams interactions

• Fluent in English language with the ability to express any idea without hesitation, have good vocabulary and grammar; people understand you easily (both spoken and written skills should be good).

• Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Management or Engineering (Preferably Process, Mechanical, Electrical or Instrumentation)

• 4-5+ years of work experience in Data & Document management in a global organization that has a high turnaround of green and brownfield engineering projects.

• Experience producing and handling electronic file formats including DOC, XLS, DWG, DGN, PDF, JPG and TIF.

• Significant experience in following procedures to operate an Electronic Document Management Systems (EDMS) such as Bentley ALIM.

• Experience of working in Adobe/Nitro, Maximo, SAP, SharePoint is an added advantage

• Experience in applying information assurance, governance, analytics and data visualisation

• Experience in quality assurance and conformance review

• Experience in customer support and excellent relationship leadership skills

• Knowledge of document and data management to support portfolios, programmes and projects



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



