Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and supply to what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are guiding the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our special team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a FBT Data Operations - Document and Engineering Analyst

Job Purpose

• Assess the quality of engineering data, documents and models in ALIM proposing corrections to engineering to improve integrity of the design associated to assets and projects across P&O globally.

• Implement effective controls for internal delegation, audit and control of the quality of engineering data, documents and models in ALIM based on engineering standards and procedures and through working with the Engineering Data Field Lead and Engineering.

• Assesses and runs risks around the use of engineering data, documents and models stored in ALIM based on the quality assessment.

• Supply to reports on the consolidated status of quality and performance criteria as set by the Engineering Data, Doc and Model Delivery and Engineering Data, Doc and Model Subject area Lead to advise effective decision making. Recommends remediation actions as required.

• Ensures that engineering data, documents and models are presented successfully in accordance with IMD and Engineering management policies, standards, procedures, guidelines etc.

• Supports the cleanup of engineering data, documents and models as required including the use of 3D and 2D CAD.

• Continuously improves IMD engineering data, document and model standards, tools, systems and processes through the Class Library and ALIM change request process based on the findings of the quality assessments. Looks after problems and issues, leading resolutions, corrective actions, lessons learned and the collection and dissemination of relevant information.

• Helps develop and enhance customer and collaborator relationships.

• Acts as the routine contact point, receiving and handling requests for support.

• Responds to a broad range of service requests for support in the use of ALIM by providing information to fulfill requests or enable resolution.

• Provides first line investigation and diagnosis of issues associated to the use of ALIM and promptly allocates unresolved issues as appropriate.

• Assists with the development of standards, and applies these to supervise, monitor, report, resolve or bring up issues.

• Chips in to creation of support documentation.

Key Accountabilities

• Information Governance – ensuring the delivery of complete and carry out engineering data, documents and models, whether produced internally or externally, in accordance with IMD standards to ensure high quality information and data is used to support decision-making, business processes and digital services

• Partner Management - The systematic identification, analysis, management, monitoring and improvement of customer relationships in order to target and improve mutually effective outcomes.

• Customer Support - Acting as a point of contact to support service users and customers reporting issues, requesting information, access, or other services.

• Operational Quality - Has a sound understanding of process and workflow streamlining, problem resolution and organisational change

• Risk Management - Identifies external and internal factors that impact risk and mitigation opportunities. Identifies potential new or emerging risks / threats and implements mitigation plans

• Organization change - Builds energy around a change using a systematic approach to transition from the present to the desired state

• Digital Fluency - Optimally uses digital guidance, tools, methodologies, and security measures for operating as a digital business. Uses digital tools to collaborate, organize, plan and reflect on digital data

• Analytical Thinking - Systematically breaks down a sophisticated problem or process into component parts using logical analysis techniques to reach a solution. Logically assesses relationships, grasps interdependencies, and reviews trends within a sophisticated problem or situation. Challenges assumptions and reliability of acquired information

• Decision Making – Makes decisions affecting both own tasks and those of others. Combines a variety of factors including commercial awareness, risk and financial expertise to make appropriate decisions and derive insights

• Innovation - Adapts existing processes, methods and ways of working to drive efficiency. Uses digital technologies to develop new insights, projects and opportunities

• Influencing - Identifies areas of alliance and disagreement, evaluates options and potential outcomes, and plans influencing strategy. Identifies short term customer needs and communicates benefits to the collaborator. Knows when and how to use the chain of command

• Problem Solving - Evaluates and prioritises problems for own area. Resolves problems in a timely way, using a combination of logic and experience to make decisions and address problems

• Relationship Management - Establishes and maintains relationships with peers and internal business partners to achieve results

• Business Insight - Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently

Education and Qualification

• Fluent in English language with the ability to express any idea without hesitation, have good vocabulary and grammar; people understand you easily. Both your spoken and written skills are good.

• Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering (Preferably Process, Mechanical, Electrical or Instrumentation). 5+ years of work experience in CAD Design and Engineering Data Management in a global organisation that has a high turnaround of green and brownfield engineering projects.

• Deep understanding of engineering design drawings, the standards to which they are created and how they relate to engineering data and business processes.

• Significant experience in following procedures to operate an Electronic Document Management Systems and Engineering Data Warehouses such as Bentley ALIM.

• Experience in applying information assurance, governance, analytics and data visualisation

• Experience in demand management and prioritisation

• Experience in quality assurance and conformance review

• Excellent performance management along with Experience in customer support and strong relationship management skills

• Knowledge of business analysis business modeling, requirements management skills and the ability to find opportunities for continuous improvement.

• Knowledge of document and data management to support portfolios, programmes and projects



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

