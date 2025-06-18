This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Shift - US 6:30PM - 3:30AM IST

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to address some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our outstanding team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a FBT Data Operations - Maintenance Data Specialist_CP

Key Accountabilities

• Good Knowledge and understanding of industrial maintenance data, including relevant standards and specifications.

Broad activities to be done in the role (but not limited to):

• Receive and process FLOC and Asset equipment number requests.

• Conduct QA QC of equipment records in CMMS system

• Update existing FLOC and Asset records

• Load documents into ALIM

• Administrate any updates for Equipment Location and Asset Records

• Ensure data input is consistent with the data standards and meets the required levels of completeness.

• Familiar in Data Loading, Enrichment, and validation of maintenance master data.

• Key functional knowledge on Asset Life Cycle.

• Participate in Maintenance Data Management Governance process (governance to remain at site) and provide required inputs.

• Provide ad-hoc reporting of Maintenance Data to the business collaborators.

• Run performance reports for the key quality measures of completeness, consistency, uniqueness, and accuracy.

• Identify and implement process and solution requirements (post approvals from site) for the Maintenance Master Data process.

• Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding Maintenance Master Data issues. Based on agreed trigger points, further call out to higher levels of authority for solution or direction and feedback.

• Identify and chip in to the improvement for E2E process and supply to Data CoE for continuous improvement.

• Working hours (US shift) to support Business Partners.

Experience and Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Preferably Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Instrumentation)

• 4-5+ years of experience leading a client-service oriented function

• Experience in Oil & Gas Industry and SAP PM, ALIM, Maximo, PowerBI, dbeaver, use of PowerApps forms, Celonis, SNOW, Informatica, SQL would be an advantage.

• Ability to analyze raw data, strong analytical skills & developing recommendations.

• Basic knowledge on specific industry: MRO spares, Oil & Gas Equipment’s, and Spare Parts

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and guide in working in multi-faceted environment.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.