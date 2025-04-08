FBT Data Operations - Technical writer Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and contribute to what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a Technical Writer lead.

Accountability

Proficient in creating clear and concise technical documentation.

• Collaborating with teams to produce user-friendly technical content.

• Expertise in:

- Developing comprehensive documentation that meets interpersonal standards.

- Providing value-based services, customer happiness, and timely delivery of services

- Ensuring that the documents are clear, concise, and technically accurate. Use diagrams, animation, and flow charts.

- Ability to balance multiple projects simultaneously.

- Translating sophisticated information for diverse audiences. Validated ability to enhance user experiences.

• Enhancing the user experience through effective communication.

• Innovative problem solver with excellent proofreading capabilities and a willingness to take initiative.

• Ability to write well and convey information to the intended audience in an easily understood manner.

• Prepared supporting documents to communicated complex and technical information with ease

• Developed, gathered and disseminate technical information among SME's. Product Consultants and delivered to end user

• Prepared feature documents for multiple programs.

• Extensively develop and narrate technical documents/release notes for major and minor change requests/releases.

• Prepare Training manuals, Flow charts and diagrams

• Prepare well-structured drafts using different technical writing tools

• Verify facts, using standard reference sources. Evaluate submissions and decide what to publish.

• Adaptability to various styles, regions and versions of content. Keep track of approved final versions of documents submitted by team

• Supervise document development cycle and periodically report to management on progress

• Time management, ability to meet stringent deadlines.

• Prepare newsletters and daily trivia mailers for internal communications

• Working hours (ANZ/ASPAC/UK/Europe/US shift) to support Business Partners.

Education and Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering or English, or journalism, or communications is required. A year or more of experience is preferred.

• Proven experience in Technical writing software/concepts (DITA XML, SLDC/DLDC, Agile methodology, Waterfall model, Topic-based Authoring, UI-based Documentations, styleguides) and experience and familiarity with Oxygen XML, Arbortext Editor, MadCap Flare, Document 360, RoboHelp, Adobe Frame Maker, Articulate 360 etc.

• Knowledge of Visio software

• Excellent communication skills and the ability to work well with people at every level of the organization are important.

• Ability to analyze raw data, strong skills & developing recommendations.

• Experience of working cross culturally and in an environment

• Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organisation.

• Engaging and collaborative way of working

• Resilient and expert in working in multidimensional environment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.