It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential. Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our FP&A Team and advance your career as a

FP&A Accounting Reporting and Control Manager

The FP&A Accounting Reporting and Control Manager is responsible for leading a team of finance professionals who are accountable for ensuring that internal and external accounting and reporting is prepared in accordance with IFRS and BP Group Accounting policies for the designated businesses/entities. This role is accountable for the integrity of accounting across the end-to-end process, for a large business within bp and providing assurance on the entity financials.

Strong stakeholder management skills are required, to build relationships with local business leadership as well as the ability to successfully prioritize conflicting priorities for the team.

Record to Report controllership: Lead the delivery of the application of BP’s control framework at the entity level. Lead quarterly close process and deliver quarterly bp financials for the entity.

Lead the delivery of the application of BP’s control framework at the entity level. Lead quarterly close process and deliver quarterly bp financials for the entity. Provide assurance around the operation of internal controls working with finance leadership peers in other FP&A teams. Accountable for assuring the accuracy and completeness of the actuals process for the entity.

Stakeholder Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with business and other finance leadership to enable early identification of issues and reinforce first-line control requirements. Support internal/external Audits with queries relevant to the entity.

Build and maintain strong relationships with business and other finance leadership to enable early identification of issues and reinforce first-line control requirements. Support internal/external Audits with queries relevant to the entity. Statutory : Support the FP&A manager on the LRA (letter of representation), SEA (stock exchange announcement), ARA (annual reports and accounts), ESG (environment social and governance) and Statutory accounting process.

: Support the FP&A manager on the LRA (letter of representation), SEA (stock exchange announcement), ARA (annual reports and accounts), ESG (environment social and governance) and Statutory accounting process. Financial analysis: Lead the process to provide variance analysis on actuals reporting in line with group financial reporting instructions and QAR (quarterly analytical review) requirements.

Lead the process to provide variance analysis on actuals reporting in line with group financial reporting instructions and QAR (quarterly analytical review) requirements. Leadership : Lead a team of accounting/control professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Collaborate with the team members to solve problems when issues are called out.

: Lead a team of accounting/control professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Collaborate with the team members to solve problems when issues are called out. Cross-team integration: as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote offices across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp.

as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote offices across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp. Standardization and Process Optimization: Drive continuous improvement to promote standardization and simplification. Implement strategies that drive the automation of financial products, and improve the efficiency of financial processes.

Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

Master’s Degree ACCA / ACA / CIMA or equivalent accounting qualification

15 years of relevant post degree experience, working across multiple segments and with experience of FP&A spanning to Controllership over financial reporting.

Proven track record of Managing a team of finance professionals

Strong financial reporting and internal control experience

Extensive previous experience working in Oil and Gas

Ability to interpret sophisticated business situations, to understand the accounting and process implications and communicate solutions effectively

Proven SME with strong analytical, financial control and accounting skills.

Experience of business partnering, supporting performance delivery, advising on accounting/control/recovery aspects of commercial decisions

Extensive process experience across Accounting, Reporting and Control with good understanding of Planning, Performance and Commercial processes

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI

Strong ability to build relationships and influence at multiple organizational levels, with different customers and manage conflicts.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



