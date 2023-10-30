FP&A Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Being part of the Planning & Performance Management (PPM) team, we will be supporting the bp’s Customers & Products (C&P) business in Asia Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, China and India). We will be connecting with bp’s global finance community, to share and develop the best global practices, mainly in the areas of data analytics and coordinated business planning.



Key responsibilities:

Working with business teams in providing analytical support, building reports and insights around sales, margins, costs and cash flows

Creating detailed financial forecasts with respect to market environment, expected sales, margins, cost interventions, delivery from capital investment programs, etc for the current financial year

Providing regular updates on performance at the business level

Working closely with digital authorities on automation, data asset optimisation & creation of informational reporting.

Building performance reporting & insights regarding strategic direction and short-term decision making to senior management

Ensuring that financial planning and performance reporting processes run very smoothly

Identifying key business drivers and providing insightful analysis that will help drive performance and support the delivery of the business strategy.

Ability to prioritise and simplify underlying processes to support efficiency and streamlining of activity sets



Key requirements:

Strong experience in Performance reporting

Experience in data visualisation and automated reporting, with the use of Power BI

Broad knowledge in Accounting and Excel skills

Good to have experience in working for large sales/FMCG organisation

Familiarity with financial accounting terminology and concepts

Benefits:

Generous salary package + superannuation for AU

Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements

Individual and company performance-based bonus

2 volunteering days per year

Upto 18 weeks paid parental leave and 4 week’s paid partner leave

Share purchasing scheme & fuel discounts

Endless global career opportunities and continuous development

Application process:

To apply to this role, please submit your resume and cover letter explaining your interest for the role. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds and experience to apply.

Please be aware all bp ANZ employees must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving {+ 4 more}



