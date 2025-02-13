Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational perfection. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be responsible for operating accounting, reporting and control activities.

About the role

The FP&A Analytics & Digitization Analyst is a valued member of the Analytics & Digitization team and supports in providing technical and process solutions to FP&A and business teams. The successful candidate will work with various business and technical team members, using instructional materials to answer questions, assisting in creating guidance and training, and support technical fixes for FP&A products. The role also interacts with the Global Data Office, to ensure regional activities aligns to global metrics and KPIs, and reporting standards. Key to success is partnering with digital technology team members and prioritizing use cases with business team members.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time zones.

Key Roles & Responsibilities

Support the engagements with a business solution delivery attitude : Support business and technical support, including defect resolution and process training, or raise issues as needed. Collaborate with the team to resolve conflicts and understand team duties relative to other partners.

: Support business and technical support, including defect resolution and process training, or raise issues as needed. Collaborate with the team to resolve conflicts and understand team duties relative to other partners. Use Agile methods to deliver solutions : Practice agile methodology to problem identification, project management and solutioning towards self-service models.

: Practice agile methodology to problem identification, project management and solutioning towards self-service models. Uphold team member service levels : Implement support tasks according to instructional materials and Service Level Agreements, addressing general support questions from FP&A Product Team and Business teams.

: Implement support tasks according to instructional materials and Service Level Agreements, addressing general support questions from FP&A Product Team and Business teams. Collaboration : Work with the FP&A Analytics and Digitization Senior Analyst to prioritize Product support activities. Engage with FP&A teams to address concerns or questions, providing business and technical support.

: Work with the FP&A Analytics and Digitization Senior Analyst to prioritize Product support activities. Engage with FP&A teams to address concerns or questions, providing business and technical support. Continuous improvement : Identify and implement opportunities for process improvement based on experience and takeaways.

: Identify and implement opportunities for process improvement based on experience and takeaways. Data management: support broader safe data culture and implement data governance framework in the business in line with global standards.

Must have educational qualifications:

Business/Finance or Engineering Field Degree level or Degree in Data Analytics or related subject area.

Preferred education/certifications:

Masters in computer science/related

Minimum years of relevant experience:

3-5 years of relevant post degree experience, working across multiple segments

Preferred experience:

Experience within global, sophisticated and matrix organizations, preferably within an Oil & Gas business.

Proficiency in SAP/ERP systems, SQL, Power BI, Power Apps, and data visualization tools.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Experience with Business MI and report building.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Experience in Data Ownership, Architecture, and Governance processes

Knowledge and experience with Data Visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau)

Exposure to AWS

Skills in various project delivery methodologies, including Agile

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Scrum or Agile methodology experience

Business awareness and understanding of factors driving commercial performance

Data management and IT skills



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you

Life & health insurance, medical care package. Flexible working schedule: home / office based working arrangement. Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options. Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement, compassionate leave. Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program. Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

If this role attracts you, apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.