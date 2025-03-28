FP&A Analytics & Digitization Lead

Job summary

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Finance Business & Technology (FBT) and FP&A (FP&A) seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across FP&A’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in FBT called the FBT FP&A Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.

This role provides a single point of accountability for the overall service delivery of the FBT Digital Innovation team. The role reports into the VP PPM Transformation and provides Sustain. MI and Project delivery services in support of the PPM Digital Innovation, Transformation and Change organization. This role manages, optimizes and quality assures the FBT Digital Innovation team, building future capability and supporting the delivery of the PPM strategy.

The incumbent could be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with European or British time zones.

Team manages the digital innovation, MI development and solution delivery towers within the FBT working closely with the Senior manager Digital Innovation and Senior Manager Transformation and Change

Provide deep business process, data and system domain expertise in support of the development and maintenance of the PPM solution estate

Provide technical expertise and knowledge on the operational PPM estate, including product capability and design for technologies including SAP ERP, BW and BPC & SAC planning solutions and related products.

Actively develop & grow domain expertise within the team, supporting others in their development and crafting opportunities to ‘upskill’ others on core PPM process, systems and data

Significant process expertise and knowledge in Planning and Performance Management including Planning, Forecasting & MI, Financial & Economic Modelling, Performance Management, Non-financial metrics etc.

Deep technical knowledge of existing PPM processes and data integration, including how activities are executed and maintained in systems and workflow across the BP estate, including risks and dependencies

Able to bring together and energize teams optimally across organizational and cultural boundaries to achieve complicated transformation goals

Skilled at developing capability within the team, and getting the most out of individuals recognizing relative strengths and development areas

Highly aware and active promoter of psychological safety – crafting and sustaining an open and transparent working environment where all can contribute without fear or bias

Drive a one-team culture across key Finance teams and the Business, building collaborative relationship with the Global Capability Hub.

Able to cut through key issues and challenges and rapidly resolve with the right level of agreement and support both from the Finance and Business teams

Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community

A capable influencer, able to use a range of styles to achieve objectives working with collaborators of all levels across the company

Significant technical knowledge of finance elements of key SAP products including ERP, BW, BPC, SAC etc.

Understanding of change management principles and experience in applying them

Experience of multiple project management delivery techniques including both Waterfall and Agile



·Must have educational qualifications: Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

·Preferred education/certifications: Master’s Degree or other qualification in a finance discipline e.g. MBA, CA, ICWA/Cost Accountants

·Minimum years of relevant experience:

·16+ years in all aspects of technical system implementation at scale

Sophisticated data and process design and issue resolution in an O&G context. Senior collaborator management and governance alignment

Required Licenses/Certifications: ACCA, CIMA or equivalent financial qualifications. SAP practitioner / consultant or other relevant technical qualification

Experience of end-to-end FP&A processes – ranging from business and region level process delivery across the business groups (C&P, P&O, G&LC, OB&C) through to central group consolidation, analysis, presentation & and governance review

Able to clearly articulate Group, Finance and FP&A transformation priorities in a simple and compelling way

Able to describe and discuss industry and BP specific challenges in leading business and technical transformation; can demonstrate an understanding of organization change dynamics and how this impacts cultural change.

Highly skilled at understanding, explaining and discussing the conceptual modelling of data, entities and relationships in support of delivering required business outcomes

Able to make the abstract and sophisticated simple – understanding sophisticated system, data and workflow requirements and translating into simple language to enable business decision making and prioritization

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to build a center of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact with Business/Functions senior leadership.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:



