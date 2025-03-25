FP&A Business Performance Advisor /Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be responsible for operating accounting, reporting and control activities.

About the role

The Business Performance Manager is a highly skilled and experienced leader responsible for overseeing a team that handles financial performance reporting and articulates business strategy and actual performance to senior leadership. The Business Performance Senior Manager leads a team of finance professionals, delivering business planning and performance management products and insights to a large Oil & Gas producing business. This role involves end-to-end business planning, performance management, and control activities, supporting the creation and delivery of the business strategy and financial roadmap. The manager supports the senior management in driving business performance in economic and strategic terms and leads interventions to ensure strategic objectives are met. This role acts as the interface between Embedded Finance and FP&A, serving as the single point of accountability (SPA) for business context and cross-finance integration.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.

Key Roles & Responsibilities

Strategic planning : Collaborate closely with business and embedded finance teams to lead core planning activities, including developing budgets, financial forecasts, and resource allocation strategies. Provide input and challenge to business plans and strategies, addressing risks and mitigations. Cultivate strategic partnerships and collaborations that chip in to organizational performance goals. Supervise yearly and multi-year planning processes, including the development of financial plans, engagement materials, and top-down/bottom-up planning processes. Drive business-specific non-routine processes.

Performance Management : Work in collaboration with local finance leadership to implement the delivery of business planning and performance reporting processes. Provide oversight to develop robust long-term plans with performance insights that enable decision making. Prioritize and allocate team resources to successfully meet the needs of the business.

Risk, Control, Compliance : Responsible for overall accuracy of reporting, ensuring financials are compliant with group policies. Work with Finance Accounting & Control teams, challenge non-compliance areas and investigate root cause. Participate in SoX quarterly due diligence process and business assurance process of LRA (letter of representation & assurance). Support SEA (stock exchange announcement) and statutory reporting.

Cross-team integration : as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote offices across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp.

Leadership : Lead a large team of finance professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Work with the team members to tackle problems when issues are called out.

Standardization and Process Optimization: Drive continuous improvement to promote standardization and simplification. Implement strategies that drive the automation of financial products, to improve the efficiency of financial analysis and reporting.

Must have educational qualifications:

Business/Finance or Engineering Field Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications:

Master’s Degree or post-graduate qualification in a finance field e.g. MBA, CA

Minimum years of relevant experience:

15 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting in an Oil and Gas business or experience in industries such as Retail, Asset-based business, Manufacturing, and Logistics

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Deep knowledge of planning, performance management & control processes.

Deep Analysis and Insight capability: The ability to provide critical thinking to address complex situations, balance conflicting interests, and prioritize the interests of bp.

High level of business insight

Strategic direction: Adopting strategic direction and influencing key partners to gain agreement.

Building capability: The ability to build capability, influence beyond formal reporting lines, and coach a team with varied strengths to drive high performance.

Empowering teams: Empowering teams to deliver by providing clear expectations and effective support.

Collaboration: Collaborating within the FP&A team and inspiring colleagues to understand and chip in to the team's strategic direction.

People leadership: A passion for people leadership, inspiring and motivating people to deliver results, with experience in leading others being crucial.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you

Life & health insurance, medical care package. Flexible working schedule: home / office based working arrangement. Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options. Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement, compassionate leave. Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program. Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

If this role attracts you, apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.