FP&A Business Performance Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About role itself:

The Business Performance Advisor/Manager is responsible for delivering business planning and performance management products to different segments of a large Oil and Gas business.

Key responsibilities include partnering with onsite technical and finance leadership in different geographies to gain a deep understanding of the business context, developing informative financial products to support decision-making, and leading planning and performance management work. The role also involves mentoring less expert analysts and successfully managing team member expectations.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Central Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to build a center of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local refinery teams and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations

What will you deliver?:

Business Partnering and Performance Insights : Lead the Global Refining Solomon study. Implement Solomon and cost analysis for all bp operating refineries. Provide analytics-led insights in support of performance reviews to deliver business improvement and optimize and protect value. Prepare insightful financial management information to support business decisions, recommend and implement interventions where necessary.

: Lead the Global Refining Solomon study. Implement Solomon and cost analysis for all bp operating refineries. Provide analytics-led insights in support of performance reviews to deliver business improvement and optimize and protect value. Prepare insightful financial management information to support business decisions, recommend and implement interventions where necessary. Continuous Improvement : Promote the use of new and/or standardized systems and continuously improve supply related MI systems and processes to increase automation and move towards growing the self-service model.

: Promote the use of new and/or standardized systems and continuously improve supply related MI systems and processes to increase automation and move towards growing the self-service model. Cross-team integration : as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote locations across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp.

: as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote locations across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp. Solomon expertise : Act as technical authority to provide analytics-led insights and train key customers across the refining portfolio.

: Act as technical authority to provide analytics-led insights and train key customers across the refining portfolio. Standardization and Process Optimization : Drive continuous improvement to promote standardization and simplification. Implement strategies that drive the automation of financial products and Solomon insights, to improve the efficiency of financial analysis and reporting.

: Drive continuous improvement to promote standardization and simplification. Implement strategies that drive the automation of financial products and Solomon insights, to improve the efficiency of financial analysis and reporting. Leadership: Coach more junior team members, ensuring effective execution of the team’s accountabilities. Embed new ways of working, driving cross-team teamwork.

Experience and Qualifications:

Must have educational qualifications:

Business/Finance or Engineering Discipline Degree level or equivalent

Solomon benchmarking experience in fuels study.

Preferred education/certifications:

Minimum 10 years of proven experience in refining, Oil and Gas, chemicals or related industry.

Minimum 5 years of relevant post degree experience in a refining business.

Extensive operational and/or commercial experience gained in a refining business.

Extensive experience of developing and communicating financial management information to business partners.

Experience with delivery of business planning processes and in data analytics

Ability to hold relationships with external companies.

Ability to be a phenomenal partner with different partners at various levels in the organization.

Mentoring team members to work towards a common goal.

There is additional DE&I and entity wording that will be automatically added to the job description.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. Possibility to join our social communities and networks. Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

% travel requirements: 10 – 15 % including international travel



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.