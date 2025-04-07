FP&A Business Performance Manager

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Business Performance Advisor/Manager is responsible for delivering business planning and performance management products to different segments of a large Oil and Gas business.
Key responsibilities include partnering with onsite technical and finance leadership in different geographies to gain a deep understanding of the business context, developing informative financial products to support decision-making, and leading planning and performance management work. The role also involves mentoring less expert analysts and successfully managing team member expectations.
The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Central Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.
You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to build a center of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.
In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local refinery teams and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations
There is additional DE&I and entity wording that will be automatically added to the job description.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. Possibility to join our social communities and networks. Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
% travel requirements: 10 – 15 % including international travel
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.