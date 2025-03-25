FP&A C&P Business Performance Senior Advisor

Job summary

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

FP&A Business Performance Advisor

You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also contributing to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

The Business Performance Advisor/Manager is responsible for delivering business planning and performance management products to different segments of a large Oil and Gas business. You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a center of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions senior leadership.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

Key responsibilities include partnering with onsite technical and finance leadership in different geographies to gain a deep understanding of the business context, developing insightful financial products to support decision-making, and managing planning and performance management work. The role also involves coaching less experienced analysts and effectively managing stakeholder expectations.

In this role You will:

Prepare insightful financial management information to support business decisions, recommend and implement interventions where necessary. Prepare and present material for business performance discussions to include key messages, analysis and insights. Provide performance insights to business partners focused on improving the profitability of the business.

Perform economic analysis to evaluate the financial viability of various projects or scenarios for the business. Provide insights to the business on economic drivers and sources of value.

Support the local finance team to develop plans and Authorization for Expenditure (AFEs) to submit to joint venture partners for approval. Manage and oversee equity-accounted JVs, track and manage bp costs, including expats, secondee cost gaps, and other bp costs billed to JVs. Provide support in negotiations of JV dividend policies and capital injection requirements. Participate in strategic planning meetings and workshops

Promote the use of new and/or standardized systems and continuously improve supply related MI systems and processes to increase automation and move towards increasing the self-service model.

as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote locations across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp.

Act as a super user to duplicate all stock movements in SAP instances for excise calculations and recording.

Drive continuous improvement to promote standardisation and simplification. Implement strategies that drive the automation of financial products, to improve the efficiency of financial analysis and reporting.

Coach more junior team members, ensuring effective execution of the team’s accountabilities. Embed new ways of working, driving cross-team collaboration.

What You will need to be successful:

Business/Finance or Engineering Subject area Degree or equivalent

Master’s Degree or equivalent experience or post-graduate qualification in a finance field e.g. MBA, CA is a big advantage

10 years of relevant post degree experience i n financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting in an Oil and Gas business or experience in industries such as Retail, Asset-based business, Manufacturing, or Logistics.

n financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting in an Oil and Gas business or experience in industries such as Extensive Performance Reporting experience gained in large scale organizations.

Extensive experience of developing and communicating financial management information to business partners.

Experience with delivery of business planning processes

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI, Tableau.

Ability to hold relationships with regulatory authorities.

Ability to manage relationships with different collaborators and partners at various levels in the organization.

Coaching team members to work towards a common goal.

This position requires shift work: you will need to work 14-23 one week per month and 10-18 the rest of the time

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



