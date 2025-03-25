FP&A C&P Business Performance Senior Advisor

Entity:Finance
FP&A Business Performance Advisor
You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also contributing to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.
The Business Performance Advisor/Manager is responsible for delivering business planning and performance management products to different segments of a large Oil and Gas business. You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a center of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.
The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions senior leadership.
In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.
Key responsibilities include partnering with onsite technical and finance leadership in different geographies to gain a deep understanding of the business context, developing insightful financial products to support decision-making, and managing planning and performance management work. The role also involves coaching less experienced analysts and effectively managing stakeholder expectations.
This position requires shift work: you will need to work 14-23 one week per month and 10-18 the rest of the time
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
