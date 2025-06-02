FP&A C&P Business Performance Senior Analyst (with German)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Exciting new job opportunities have arisen for FP&A C&P Business Performance Senior Analysts to join us in Budapest/Szeged.

Customers & Products as a business is dedicated to growing our customer business by delivering excellent products and services. To achieve this aim the business will need excellent business partners working efficiently in new and innovative ways across the entity both in support of growing/sustaining the core businesses and in delivering new business models for the future. The Customers & Products finance team has restructured quite substantively and is supporting business ambitions in the following ways:

Deploying financial capability aligned with business demand and structure. The C&P Finance T3 design has a single point of accountability on entity leadership teams to ensure effective partnering and appropriate controls and compliance across the C&P businesses as well as securing clear alignment related to business aims and ambitions.

Centralising the finance teams in support of Customers and Products enables the function to restructure, standardize and remove duplication and drive value through digital initiatives.

As a Senior Analyst you will support the Finance Manager with the Planning, Performance insight and Reporting of the Convenience business performance in GY, especially for CSM implementation.

Key Accountabilities:

Work closely with the Convenience business teams (in particular the Trading team) to provide analytical support, create reports and insights around shop sales, margin, supply costs including actuals and financialized forecasts for GFO, Plan and Strategy.

Lead requirements to the MI developments to support the Shop Margin analytical tools and MI platform to support forecasting, analysis and MI access for all stakeholders.

Work closely with Convenience specialist in Ops MI team.

Develop Power BI reports off data made available by the Ops MI team.

Provide support across country & clusters as required.

Provide insight and performance management across the store.

Provide quality business level commentary on performance.

Essential Education:

A Bachelor's degree is required - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Good command of written & spoken English (C1) and German; other European languages are an advantage.

Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills to enable effective collaboration.

Essential Language knowledge:

Proficiency in both English and German.

Desirable Criteria:

Self-starter with an ability to prioritise and work independently with limited mentorship.

Strong numerical and analytic skills, with a good understanding of business drivers.

Familiar with the integrated planning tools.

Understanding of Business context, drivers and levers, of customer needs.

Understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment including an understanding of how Finance processes and systems operate and key internal interfaces.

Retail and/or Fuels Value Chain or related business experiences are preferred.

Knowledge of local language (written and spoken) an advantage.

Knowledge of Group reporting systems and standards.

Knowledge of the mineral oil industry & BP processes.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room.

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment.

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.