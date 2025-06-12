FP&A Central Functions Controller

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

This is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

Join us and make a difference by:

making our production and operations safer and more standardised

driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimisation

maximising efficiency through sharing resources

accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O

building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose.

Exciting new opportunities have arisen for FP&A Central Functions Controllers to join us in Budapest.

In this role you will be responsible for ensuring that internal and external accounting and reporting is prepared in accordance with IFRS and BP Group Accounting policies for the designated entity(ies) and businesses. You will be accountable for the integrity of accounting across the end-to-end process, including those activities carried out within the Finance, FBT (Finance Business & Technology) entity and provide assurance on the entity(ies) financials.

Please note you may be required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with respective time zones.

Key Accountabilities:

Record to Report controllership: Able to translate and apply BP’s control framework at the local entity level. Lead quarterly close process and deliver quarterly bp financial reports for the entity.

Oversee the Due Diligence process, ensuring all relevant requirements are met. Provide assurance around the operation of internal controls working through FP&A and other process Towers. Accountable for assuring the accuracy & completeness of the actuals process for the entities.

Build and maintain strong relationships with business teams to enable early identification of issues and reinforce first-line control requirements. Support internal/external Audits with queries relevant to the entity.

Statutory: Support the FP&A Manager on the LRA (letter of representation), SEA (stock exchange announcement), ARA (annual reports and accounts), ESG (environment social and governance).

Financial analysis: Provide variance analysis on actuals reporting in line with group financial reporting instructions and QAR (quarterly analytical review) requirements.

Central functions: Provide business support to the central technical enablers in the realisation of their agenda and transformation programmes. Ensure delivery of the appropriate financial data structure reflecting the business model/activities.

Lead on the integrity and clarity of the actual costs for the central enablers and for the associated cost recharges and allocations structure. Partner with senior leaders in the enablers to identify opportunities and raise awareness in the line, and holding decision rights on how to apply the cost recovery framework to specific situations.

Essential Education, Experience & Job Requirements:

Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent.

Master’s Degree and/or ACCA / ACA / CIMA (or equivalent accounting qualification) are preferred.

10 years of relevant post degree experience, working across multiple segments and with experience of FP&A spanning to Controllership over financial reporting.

Experience within global, complex and matrix organizations, preferably within an Oil & Gas business is preferred.

Process experience across Accounting, Reporting and Control with good understanding of Planning, Performance and Commercial processes.

Deep understanding of the principles of continuous improvement and process excellence.

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI.

Strong ability to develop relationships and influence at multiple organizational levels, with different stakeholders and manage conflicts.

Strong ability to collaborate and take key judgements/evaluations.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room.

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment.

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!