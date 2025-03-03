Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a FP&A Controller

The FP&A Controller is responsible for ensuring that internal and external accounting and reporting is prepared in accordance with IFRS and BP Group Accounting policies for the designated entity(ies) and businesses. This role is accountable for the integrity of accounting across the end-to-end process, including those activities carried out within the Finance, FBT (Finance Business & Technology) and provides assurance on the entity(ies) financials.

The incumbent would be required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time.

In this role You will:

Record to Report controllership: Able to translate and apply BP’s control framework at the local entity level. Lead quarterly close process and deliver quarterly bp financial for the entity(ies).

Due diligence ownership: Oversees the Due Diligence process for the local entity(ies), ensuring all relevant requirements are met. Provide assurance around the operation of internal controls working through FP&A and GBS-Finance process Towers. Accountable for assuring the accuracy & completeness of the actuals process for the entities.

Stakeholder Management: Develop and maintain strong relationships with business teams to enable early identification of issues and reinforce first-line control requirements. Support internal/external Audits with queries relevant to the entity(ies).

Statutory: Support the FP&A manager on the LRA (letter of representation), SEA (stock exchange announcement), ARA (annual reports and accounts), ESG (environment social and governance) and Statutory accountings process.

Financial analysis: Provide variance analysis on actuals reporting in line with GFR (group financial reporting) instructions and QAR (quarterly analytical review) requirements.

What You will need to be successful:

Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

Master’s Degree. ACCA / ACA / CIMA or equivalent accounting qualification

15 years of relevant post degree experience, working across multiple segments and with experience of FP&A spanning to Controllership over financial reporting.

Preferred experience:

Experience within global, complex and matrix organizations, preferably within an Oil & Gas business.

Process experience across Accounting, Reporting and Control with good understanding of Planning, Performance and Commercial processes

Deep understanding of the principles of continuous improvement & process perfection

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI

Strong ability to build relationships and influence at multiple organizational levels, with different customers and manage conflicts.

Strong ability to collaborate and take key judgements/evaluations

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to build a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions leadership team and Accounting & Control teams in Finance, business & technology.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our alluring Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.