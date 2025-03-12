Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential. Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a FP&A Cost Performance Advisor!



Please be advised that this requisition is intended to build a talent pool for multiple vacancies with similar responsibilities and expectations. Local grade 8-9 etc

You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational completion. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions. The Cost Performance Advisor has responsibility for delivering end-to-end cost management services, including capital expenditure of the business/function. The role will involve partnering with customers in the business and developing performance insights to leading demand, improve decision making, interventions, handling conflicting priorities and lead initiatives whilst running expectations of customers optimally. As a senior member of the team, you will coach and mentor analysts in the development of cost analytics that support the business. % travel requirements: 10 – 15 % including international travel In this role You will:

Strategic planning & performance reporting: Lead annual cost and capex planning and rolling forecast processes for the business/function. Partner with onsite embedded finance and business/function leads to deliver in-year multi-year cost plans and shape long-term business strategy. Coordinate allocation and recovery processes, ensuring timely, fair, and accurate cost recharges. Understand the drivers of value for the business segment and associated risks. Collaborate with team members to deliver on performance contracts.

Business partnering and performance management: Lead preparation of cost analytics to deliver actionable performance insights to business/functional leadership. Apply technology to develop monthly cost performance analyses and MI. Coach cost analysts in the analysis of metrics to assure high-quality, streamlined delivery of performance data. Partner with the business and other finance teams to drive common understanding of the insights from the analytics. Highlight areas where performance is behind or ahead of plan or key performance targets and suggest potential interventions.

Presentation and Communication: Prepare and explain material for business leadership team discussions to include key messages, analysis, and insights and in alignment with standardized templates, where applicable. Provide performance insights to business partners focused on improving the cost performance of the business.

Systems expertise: function as the 'super-user' for cost management systems and processes, troubleshooting issues and providing guidance to users.

Continuous Improvement: Promote the use of new and/or standardized systems and continuously improve cost related systems and processes to increase automation and move towards growing the self-service model.

Cross-team integration: as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote locations across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp.

What You will need to be successful:

Business/Finance or Engineering Discipline Degree level or equivalent

Master’s Degree in a finance discipline e.g., MBA, CA, ICWA/Cost Accountants

5-10 years of relevant post degree experience in a wide range of sophisticated situations including at least 5 years of experience in financial reporting, budgeting, and forecasting, preferably in oil & gas or retail or logistics or manufacturing or asset-based businesses.

Developing long term financial plans for a business.

Extensive experience of developing and communicating financial management information to business customers.

Strong Analysis and Insight capability. Capacity to collaborate and take key judgements/evaluations.

Self-starter; able to handle a varied workload in volume and time pressure.

Experience with cost management, value of work done (VOWD) processes and providing cost performance information.

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI

Ability to develop relationships and influence at multiple organizational levels, with different customers. Clear and concise communicator – able to build awareness and support of the wider Finance and Business community.

Capacity to collaborate and take key judgements/evaluations. Evaluate when appropriate and where to raise issues and partner concerns.

Mentoring team members to work towards a common goal

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our alluring Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested