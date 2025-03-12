Entity:Finance
It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?
Join our Team and advance your career as a FP&A Cost Performance Advisor!
Please be advised that this requisition is intended to build a talent pool for multiple vacancies with similar responsibilities and expectations. Local grade 8-9 etc
You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational completion. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.
The Cost Performance Advisor has responsibility for delivering end-to-end cost management services, including capital expenditure of the business/function. The role will involve partnering with customers in the business and developing performance insights to leading demand, improve decision making, interventions, handling conflicting priorities and lead initiatives whilst running expectations of customers optimally. As a senior member of the team, you will coach and mentor analysts in the development of cost analytics that support the business.
% travel requirements: 10 – 15 % including international travel
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements Life & health insurance, medical care package Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program Possibility to join our social communities and networks Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.