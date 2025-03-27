FP&A Cost Performance Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Business Entity:

Finance Business & Technology (FBT) and FP&A (FP&A) seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across FP&A’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in FBT called the FBT FP&A Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.

Let me tell you about the role:

The Cost Performance Senior Manager is a highly skilled and experienced leader responsible for overseeing a team that handles cost and capital performance reporting, communicating performance insights to senior leadership. The Business Performance Senior Manager leads a team of finance professionals, delivering end-to-end cost management services, including capital expenditure for the Oil & Gas upstream business.

This role involves managing all aspects of cost and capital budgeting and forecasting, performance management and control activities. Key accountabilities include leading the team to develop actionable performance insights to improve decision making, managing conflicting priorities whilst managing expectations of collaborators effectively. In addition, the role supports the senior management in driving business performance and leads interventions to ensure cost targets are met.

Strong collaborator leadership skills are essential for establishing relationships with local business leadership and other FP&A teams and successfully prioritizing conflicting priorities for the team.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with European or British time zones.

What you will deliver

Strategic planning : Collaborate closely with business and embedded finance teams to lead core planning activities, including developing budgets, financial forecasts, and resource allocation strategies. Provide input and challenge to business plans and strategies, addressing risks and mitigations. Oversee yearly and multi-year planning processes, including the development of financial plans, engagement materials, and top-down/bottom-up planning processes. Drive business-specific non-routine processes. Own the cost allocation and recovery process, ensuring timely, fair and accurate recharges.

: Collaborate closely with business and embedded finance teams to lead core planning activities, including developing budgets, financial forecasts, and resource allocation strategies. Provide input and challenge to business plans and strategies, addressing risks and mitigations. Oversee yearly and multi-year planning processes, including the development of financial plans, engagement materials, and top-down/bottom-up planning processes. Drive business-specific non-routine processes. Own the cost allocation and recovery process, ensuring timely, fair and accurate recharges. Performance Management : Work in collaboration with local leadership to implement the delivery of business cost planning and performance reporting processes. Lead robust long-term plans with performance insights that enable decision making. Prioritize and allocate team resources to successfully meet the needs of the business. Hold collaborators to account on performance contracts.

: Work in collaboration with local leadership to implement the delivery of business cost planning and performance reporting processes. Lead robust long-term plans with performance insights that enable decision making. Prioritize and allocate team resources to successfully meet the needs of the business. Hold collaborators to account on performance contracts. Risk, Control, Compliance : Collaborate with Finance Accounting & Control teams, challenge non-compliance areas and investigate root cause. Participate in SoX quarterly due diligence process and business assurance process of LRA (letter of representation & assurance), SEA (stock exchange announcement) and statutory reporting as required.

: Collaborate with Finance Accounting & Control teams, challenge non-compliance areas and investigate root cause. Participate in SoX quarterly due diligence process and business assurance process of LRA (letter of representation & assurance), SEA (stock exchange announcement) and statutory reporting as required. Cross-team integration : as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote offices across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp.

: as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote offices across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp. Leadership : Lead a large team of finance professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Work with the team members to solve problems when issues are called out.

: Lead a large team of finance professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Work with the team members to solve problems when issues are called out. Standardization and Process Optimization: Drive continuous improvement to promote standardization and simplification. Implement strategies that drive the automation of financial products, to improve the efficiency of financial analysis and reporting.

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications: Business/Finance or Engineering Discipline Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications: Master’s Degree or post-graduate qualification in a finance discipline e.g. MBA, CA

Minimum years of relevant experience:

15 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting in an Oil and Gas business or experience in industries such as Retail, Asset-based business, Manufacturing, and Logistics

Must have experiences/skills:

Deep knowledge of planning, performance management & control processes.

Deep Analysis and Insight capability: The ability to provide critical thinking to address sophisticated situations, balance conflicting interests, and prioritize the interests of bp.

The ability to provide critical thinking to address sophisticated situations, balance conflicting interests, and prioritize the interests of bp. High level of eye for business.

Strategic direction : Embracing strategic direction and influencing key collaborators to gain agreement.

: Embracing strategic direction and influencing key collaborators to gain agreement. Building capability : The ability to build capability, influence beyond formal reporting lines, and coach a diverse team to drive high performance.

: The ability to build capability, influence beyond formal reporting lines, and coach a diverse team to drive high performance. Empowering teams : Empowering teams to deliver by providing clear expectations and effective support.

: Empowering teams to deliver by providing clear expectations and effective support. Collaboration : Collaborating within the FP&A team and inspiring colleagues to understand and contribute to the team's strategic direction.

: Collaborating within the FP&A team and inspiring colleagues to understand and contribute to the team's strategic direction. People leadership : A passion for people leadership, inspiring and motivating people to deliver results, with experience in leading others being essential.

: A passion for people leadership, inspiring and motivating people to deliver results, with experience in leading others being essential. Inspiring change: Proven track record to motivate change within the organization.

You will work with

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization and senior business collaborators. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions senior leadership.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.