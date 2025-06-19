It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

FP&A Cost Performance Manager

You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also contributing to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

The Cost Performance Manager leads a team of financial analysts located across various countries in Europe, driving business value by providing performance insights and supporting the business delivery of the financial plan as it relates to assets. This role partners with key stakeholders across the mobility & convenience business in Europe including VP Transformation and business improvement, Finance VP, PPM Senior Finance Manager, business teams, and digital to provide insight and drive performance. This role also contributes to the transformation of PPM processes as part of bp transformation.

In this role You will:

Lead team of analysts, working closely with the Commercial development and business teams across Europe, to provide analytical support, create reports and insights on capex, depreciation, fixed assets, asset ratio analysis, including actuals and financialized forecasts for in-year, Plan and longer-term shape (5 years).

Coordinate analysis and explanation of reports to ensure informed decision making and supports team to find opportunities for intervention and facilitate closure of performance gaps by providing performance insight to key team members. Partner with key stakeholders in the M&C Europe business, providing insights to drive the delivery of the financial plan for assets, capex and non-cash costs, embedding strong non-cash cost management.

Act as a key member of the team accountable for decision support activities (economic modelling, scenario/sensitivity analysis, functional assurance, etc).

Provide the necessary support and guidance to Project and Commercial Development teams as projects progress, through the CVP process in accordance with GIAAP and EEM standards.

Complete a fit-for-purpose functional assurance process and collaborate with teams outside the business (integrators such as ARC, Tax, Treasury, etc) as projects are progressed.

Drive continuous improvement, standardization and simplification across the core Planning & Performance Management (PPM) processes including data analytics, automation and operating business Management information (MI), encouraging collaboration to design and implement system and process improvements and ensure internal and external standard methodologies are shared across the wider team.

Manages a team of direct reports, ensuring the appropriate expectations, principles, structures, tools and responsibilities are in place to deliver the plan and deliver excellence. In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience is required - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting.

Significant experience (+5 years) in financial forecasting and planning

Strong leadership and people management skills, with the proven ability to create a vision for both a direct and virtual team and improve overall capability.

Ability to interpret and communicate financial information with clarity providing insights to deliver business improvement and to optimize and protect value.

Experience of quickly grasping new situations/business/activity

Ability to create insights from data analysis and challenge the status quo

Good command of written and spoken English

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong influencing ability to build consensus and engagement with key stakeholders at all levels and across organizational boundaries is an advantage

Ability to lead change and prioritize team workload in a fast paced environment is an advantage

Strong analytic skills, and understanding of business drivers, with related business experiences are an advantage

Experience of bp planning and performance management processes and systems is an advantage

Agile training and a working understanding of Agile techniques is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our alluring Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.