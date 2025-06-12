Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. Join our Team and advance your career as a FP&A Cost Performance Manager In this role You will: Work with VP Finance and Planning Manager in support of all cost submissions

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. Join our Team and advance your career as a FP&A Cost Performance Manager In this role You will: Work with VP Finance and Planning Manager in support of all cost submissions

Coordinate the Quarterly Plan Freeze for the Trinidad Region, including 8Q and Life of Field cash costs, capex, and decommissioning submissions.

Prepare QPF & quarterly variance analysis for Central Performance teams.

Prepare monthly Regional Cost Meeting pack for TLT presentation.

Prepare BPR cost submission.

Work closely with all Enabler and Integrator teams to generate insights and aid performance management.

Prepare VPPM cost submission.

Region representative at Central Planning Community of Practice meetings

BPE and CMT Lead Super User. Responsible for system maintenance

Review all cost submissions for accuracy and consistency with production and activity.

Work with PPM to update Life of Field Plan.

Take care of ad hoc requests from Enabler teams. What You will need to be successful: Bachelor Degree level qualification in finance, economics, accounting, business administration

Excellent data analysis and interrogation skills, including advanced-level use of PowerBI, Excel, and data analytics.

Strong verbal and written communication skills to present ideas clearly and distinctly across all levels of bp - Fluency in English.

Analytical and critical thinker with a keen attention to detail .

Prior experience in finance processes especially in the areas of estimating value of work done, budgeting & forecasting and cost monitoring & analysis.

Solid understanding of key business drivers (financial and operational) and how they relate to profitability.

An understanding of planning and performance management and previous experience in heritage upstream business is preferred. At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



