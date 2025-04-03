FP&A Cost Performance Senior Analyst, C&P Refining

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our extraordinary team?

You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational completion. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Join bp as FP&A C&P Cost Performance Senior SME in Budapest!

About role itself:

The Cost Performance Senior Analyst has responsibility for delivering cost performance management including capital expenditure for the Oil and Gas businesses/functions. The role will involve closely working with supported functions/business including engineers and other fields to develop budgets and forecasts, rigorous cost control, deep dive into cost analysis and understanding of business context for the supported functions/business.

You will be working with a team of finance professionals as part of the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact and be the main contact point for Business/Functions leadership team.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Knowledge and application of Plan to Perform processes, including digital literacy and analysis. Continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardization and simplification. Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI. Continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardization and simplification. Ability to gain trust from finance and business senior collaborators.

Preferred experience:

Experience within global, sophisticated and matrix organizations in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, preferably in oil & gas or retail or logistics or manufacturing or asset-based businesses.

Minimum years of proven experience:

5 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting

Preferred education/certifications:

Master’s Degree or other qualification in a finance discipline e.g. MBA, CA, ICWA/Cost Accountants

Experience and Qualification:

Finance or Engineering Discipline Degree level or equivalent

Continuous Improvement:

Continuously improve cost related systems and processes to increase automation and move towards increasing the self-service model.

Performance Reporting:

Responsible for the cost performance reporting activities of the respective business. Provide timely, accurate, and reliable financial and management information. Explain the underlying delivery of actuals vs. forecasts on a monthly/quarterly basis: Update in-year outlook. Provide input for the MI recharge process for the entities: Ensure costs are recharged fairly and accurately. Support the drive for continuous improvement in MI: Ensure integrity and accuracy to meet business requirements.

Strategy & Planning:

Support the annual planning process: Ensure plans are appropriately challenged and assured. Produce detailed cost forecasts covering pre and post allocation view: Draw insights and highlight areas where performance targets are not being met. Submit plan/forecast data into relevant cost management systems: Ensure data quality in the submissions. Support ad-hoc and strategic business decisions: Understand the implications balancing risk and reward. Participate in projects and provide financial insight.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

What you will be delivering?:

Business Partnering and Performance Insights:

Establish and maintain a proactive business partnering relationship with the relevant Business/Function Leadership team. Ensure underlying performance is well understood. Proactively challenge and propose performance improvements. Supervise and investigate anomalies and trends. Support the Performance Management agenda for the entities in scope: Ensure robust and timely forecasts. Deliver MI analysis and commentary for the leadership team. Monitor and support cost reduction initiatives: Ensure effective tracking and accurate analysis of profitability. Analyze and interpret actuals. Support reporting and cost allocation processes.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements Life & health insurance, medical care package Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program Possibility to join our social communities and networks Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our alluring Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.