Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

FP&A Investment Senior Analyst C&P- Spanish speaking

You will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization as bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also contributing to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

The Cost Performance Senior Analyst supports the Mobility & Convenience businesses in Europe, acting as a key member of the team responsible for investment decision support activities (economic modelling, scenario/sensitivity analysis, functional assurance, etc) for business investments and financial assurance of business investments including review of risks assessment and mitigations. We are looking for a motivated self-starter with an ability to manage multiple priorities and work independently with limited guidance.

In this role You will:

The Europe Investment Analyst supports coordination of the business review process in a way which achieves quality, unbiased, and timely reviews of investment proposals. The incumbent is accountable for the Finance review of the Authority to Negotiate (AtN) and Financial Memorandum (FM) for projects related to the Mobility and Convenience business in Europe and will

Provide support and guidance to Project and Commercial Development teams as projects progress in accordance with the Group Investment Assurance and Approval Process, Economic Evaluation Model standards and Delegation of Authority and ensure that internal guidance is adhered to (Compliance)

Execute a fit-for-purpose functional assurance process and collaborate with teams outside the business (integrators such as ARC, Tax, Treasury, etc) as projects are progressed

Maintain close working relationship with the Mobility & Convenience businesses, act as a commercial consultant supporting new deals, lease renewals, marketing programs, etc.

Drive post-project evaluations, compile learnings, maintain the project repository, and provide necessary financial inputs into the pipeline/plan

Share learnings between projects to support continuous improvement and applying standard process across teams

What You will need to be successful:

A Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience is required - preferably in Finance, Accounting or Economics

Minimum 5 years working experience in finance, accounting or investment governance

Extensive knowledge of financial accounting according to IFRS and local statutory GAAP

Good understanding of economic evaluation, e.g. discounted cash flow, return rates, etc

Good command of written & spoken English AND Spanish languages (C1);

Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our alluring Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.