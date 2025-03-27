FP&A O&G ARC Controller

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Business Entity:

Finance Business & Technology (FBT) and FP&A (FP&A) seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across FP&A’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in FBT called the FBT FP&A Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.

Let me tell you about the role

The FP&A Central Functions Control Manager is responsible for ensuring that internal and external accounting and reporting is prepared in accordance with IFRS and BP Group Accounting policies for the designated entities and businesses. This role is accountable for the integrity of accounting across the end-to-end process, including those activities carried out within the Finance, FBT (Finance Business & Technology) entity and provides assurance on the financials.

In addition, the FP&A Central Functions Control Manager leads the cost recharges and allocations process to facilitate cost recovery in the business.

The incumbent may be required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with European or British time zones.

What you will deliver

Leadership: Lead a team of finance professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Collaborate with the team members to solve problems when issues are called out.

Lead a team of finance professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Collaborate with the team members to solve problems when issues are called out. Record to Report controllership: Manages the team to translate and apply BP’s control framework at the global or local entity level. Lead quarterly close process and deliver quarterly bp financial for the entity.

Manages the team to translate and apply BP’s control framework at the global or local entity level. Lead quarterly close process and deliver quarterly bp financial for the entity. Due diligence ownership: Lead all aspects of the Due Diligence process for various entities, ensuring all relevant requirements are met and communicates results with Executive level leadership. Provide assurance around the operation of internal controls working through FP&A and other process Towers. Accountable for assuring the accuracy & completeness of the actuals process for the entities.

Lead all aspects of the Due Diligence process for various entities, ensuring all relevant requirements are met and communicates results with Executive level leadership. Provide assurance around the operation of internal controls working through FP&A and other process Towers. Accountable for assuring the accuracy & completeness of the actuals process for the entities. Stakeholder Management: Build and maintain positive relationships with central enabler leadership team and business teams to enable early identification of issues and reinforce first-line control requirements. Support internal/external audits with queries relevant to the entities.

Build and maintain positive relationships with central enabler leadership team and business teams to enable early identification of issues and reinforce first-line control requirements. Support internal/external audits with queries relevant to the entities. Statutory : provide leadership and participate in statutory processes such as the LRA (letter of representation), SEA (stock exchange announcement), ARA (annual reports and accounts) and ESG (environment social and governance) reporting.

: provide leadership and participate in statutory processes such as the LRA (letter of representation), SEA (stock exchange announcement), ARA (annual reports and accounts) and ESG (environment social and governance) reporting. Financial analysis: Manage the process to provide variance analysis on actuals reporting in line with group financial reporting instructions and QAR (quarterly analytical review) requirements.

Manage the process to provide variance analysis on actuals reporting in line with group financial reporting instructions and QAR (quarterly analytical review) requirements. Central functions: Work with central enablers leadership and the team to provide business support to the central technical enablers in the realisation of their agenda and transformation programmes. Ensure delivery of the appropriate financial data structure reflecting the business model/activities.

Work with central enablers leadership and the team to provide business support to the central technical enablers in the realisation of their agenda and transformation programmes. Ensure delivery of the appropriate financial data structure reflecting the business model/activities. Recharges and allocations: Lead the cost recharges and allocations process. Manage the team to provide integrity and clarity of the actual costs for the central enablers and for the associated cost recharges and allocations structure. Partner with senior leaders in the enablers to see opportunities and raise awareness in the line, and holding decision rights on how to apply the cost recovery framework to specific situations.

What you will need to be successful:

·Must have educational qualifications: Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

·Preferred education/certifications: Master’s Degree. ACCA / ACA / CIMA or equivalent accounting qualification

·Minimum years of relevant experience:

15 years of relevant post degree experience, working across multiple segments and with experience of FP&A spanning to Controllership over financial reporting.

Experience working in the Oil and Gas business

·Must have experiences/skills:

Managing a team of finance professionals

Strong financial reporting and internal control experience

Extensive previous experience working in Oil and Gas

Proven track record to interpret sophisticated business situations, to understand the accounting and process implications and communicate solutions effectively

Proven SME with strong analytical, financial control and accounting skills.

Experience of business partnering, supporting performance delivery, advising on accounting/control/recovery aspects of commercial decisions

Extensive process experience across Accounting, Reporting and Control with good understanding of Planning, Performance and Commercial processes

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI

Strong ability to build relationships and influence at multiple organizational levels, with different collaborators and manage conflicts.

Shift working to support European or British time zones.

You will work with

You will be an authority of a team of finance professionals as part of the FP&A organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to build a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact with the Business/Functions leadership team and Accounting & Control teams in Finance, business & technology.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.