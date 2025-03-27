FP&A O&G ARC Senior Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Business Entity:

Finance Business & Technology (FBT) and FP&A (FP&A) seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across FP&A’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in FBT called the FBT FP&A Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.

Let me tell you about the role:

The FP&A Accounting Reporting and Control Manager is responsible for leading a team of finance professionals who are accountable for ensuring that internal and external accounting and reporting is prepared in accordance with IFRS and BP Group Accounting policies for the designated businesses/entities. This role is accountable for the integrity of accounting across the end-to-end process, for a large business within bp and providing assurance on the entity financials.

Strong collaborator leadership skills are required, to build relationships with local business leadership as well as the ability to optimally prioritize conflicting priorities for the team.

The incumbent may be required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with European or British time zones.

What you will deliver:

Articulate key outcomes and accountabilities that this person will deliver to be successful in this role. Ensure you describe the deliverables the results you want the job holder to deliver and not the process you expect them to apply to get to these outcomes

Record to Report controllership: Lead the delivery of the application of BP’s control framework at the entity level. Lead quarterly close process and deliver quarterly bp financials for the entity.

Lead the delivery of the application of BP’s control framework at the entity level. Lead quarterly close process and deliver quarterly bp financials for the entity. Due Diligence ownership: Coordinate the Due Diligence process for the entity, ensuring all relevant requirements are met. Provide assurance around the operation of internal controls working with finance leadership peers in other FP&A teams. Accountable for assuring the accuracy and completeness of the actuals process for the entity.

Coordinate the Due Diligence process for the entity, ensuring all relevant requirements are met. Provide assurance around the operation of internal controls working with finance leadership peers in other FP&A teams. Accountable for assuring the accuracy and completeness of the actuals process for the entity. Stakeholder Management: Build and maintain positive relationships with business and other finance leadership to enable early identification of issues and reinforce first-line control requirements. Support internal/external Audits with queries relevant to the entity.

Build and maintain positive relationships with business and other finance leadership to enable early identification of issues and reinforce first-line control requirements. Support internal/external Audits with queries relevant to the entity. Statutory : Support the FP&A manager on the LRA (letter of representation), SEA (stock exchange announcement), ARA (annual reports and accounts), ESG (environment social and governance) and Statutory accounting process.

: Support the FP&A manager on the LRA (letter of representation), SEA (stock exchange announcement), ARA (annual reports and accounts), ESG (environment social and governance) and Statutory accounting process. Financial analysis: Lead the process to provide variance analysis on actuals reporting in line with group financial reporting instructions and QAR (quarterly analytical review) requirements.

Lead the process to provide variance analysis on actuals reporting in line with group financial reporting instructions and QAR (quarterly analytical review) requirements. Leadership : Lead a team of accounting/control professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Collaborate with the team members to solve problems when issues are sophisticated.

: Lead a team of accounting/control professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Collaborate with the team members to solve problems when issues are sophisticated. Cross-team integration: as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote offices across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp.

as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote offices across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp. Standardization and Process Optimization: Drive continuous improvement to promote standardization and simplification. Implement strategies that drive the automation of financial products, and improve the efficiency of financial processes.

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications: Business/Finance Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications: Master’s Degree. ACCA / ACA / CIMA or equivalent accounting qualification

Minimum years of relevant experience:

15 years of relevant post degree experience, working across multiple segments and with experience of FP&A spanning to Controllership over financial reporting.

Experience working in the Oil and Gas business

Must have experiences/skills:

Managing a team of finance professionals

Strong financial reporting and internal control experience

Extensive previous experience working in Oil and Gas

Proven track record to interpret sophisticated business situations, to understand the accounting and process implications and communicate solutions effectively

Proven SME with strong analytical, financial control and accounting skills.

Experience of business partnering, supporting performance delivery, advising on accounting/control/recovery aspects of commercial decisions

Extensive process experience across Accounting, Reporting and Control with good understanding of Planning, Performance and Commercial processes

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI

Strong ability to build relationships and influence at multiple organizational levels, with different collaborators and manage conflicts.

You will work with

You will be leading a team of finance professionals as part of the FP&A organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to build a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting and forecasting, financial analysis and economic evaluation.

The role will regularly interact with the Business/Functions leadership team and Accounting & Control teams in Finance, business & technology.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with the local finance team and various technical and leadership teams in onsite locations.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.