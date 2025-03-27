FP&A O&G Business Performance Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The role will be the part of The Finance Business & Technology (FBT) organization at bp is modernizing and digitizing finance activities. Within FBT, the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) team plays a critical role in driving end-to-end process control and compliance. The FP&A team is instrumental in delivering best-in-class financial insights and analysis to support business decisions, while also chipping in to the standardization of our processes and driving operational excellence. By joining the FP&A team, you will be part of a group that brings additional value to bp through innovative financial strategies and solutions.

Business Entity:

Finance Business & Technology (FBT) and FP&A (FP&A) seek to work together to deliver more efficient, cost-effective digital product support across FP&A’s product suite. At the center of this initiative is establishing a shared resources team in FBT called the FBT FP&A Sustain Team. The establishment of this Team is in support of broader strategic themes of centralization, continuous improvement, and value optimization.

Let me tell you about the role:

The Business Performance Senior Manager leads a team of finance professionals, accountable for delivering business planning and performance management products and responsible for overall accuracy of reporting, ensuring financials are compliant with group policies. The role is accountable for delivering end-to-end business planning, performance management and control activities for a large oil and gas business.

The Business Performance Senior Manager works with other finance leadership to drive business performance in economic and strategic terms and is responsible for leading interventions where required to ensure strategic objectives are met. The role will be the interface between Embedded Finance and Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), acting as SPA for business context and cross-finance integration.

Strong collaborator management skills are required, to form relationships with local business leadership, other FP&A teams as well as the ability to successfully prioritize conflicting priorities for the team.

As the role supports a business based in different geographies, the role involves shift working supporting European or British time zones.

What you will deliver:

Performance Management : Work in collaboration with local finance leadership to implement the delivery of business planning and performance management processes. Provide oversight to develop robust long-term plans with performance insights that enable decision making. Prioritize and allocate team resources to optimally meet the needs of the business.

: Work in collaboration with local finance leadership to implement the delivery of business planning and performance management processes. Provide oversight to develop robust long-term plans with performance insights that enable decision making. Prioritize and allocate team resources to optimally meet the needs of the business. Presentation and Communication : Communicate context to FP&A teams and review Executive-level analytics/products for use in business leadership team discussions. Provide performance insights to business collaborators focused on improving the performance of the business.

: Communicate context to FP&A teams and review Executive-level analytics/products for use in business leadership team discussions. Provide performance insights to business collaborators focused on improving the performance of the business. Risk, Control, Compliance: Responsible for overall accuracy of reporting, ensuring financials are aligned with group policies. Collaborate with Finance Accounting & Control teams, challenge non-compliance areas and investigate root cause. Maintain delivery of a rigorous due diligence process. Participate in Sox quarterly due diligence process and business assurance process of LRA (letter of representation & assurance). Support SEA (stock exchange announcement) and statutory reporting.

Responsible for overall accuracy of reporting, ensuring financials are aligned with group policies. Collaborate with Finance Accounting & Control teams, challenge non-compliance areas and investigate root cause. Maintain delivery of a rigorous due diligence process. Participate in Sox quarterly due diligence process and business assurance process of LRA (letter of representation & assurance). Support SEA (stock exchange announcement) and statutory reporting. Financial Reporting : ensure that all financial reporting is prepared to a high quality and in accordance with bp requirements.

: ensure that all financial reporting is prepared to a high quality and in accordance with bp requirements. Accounting Policy : Advise the business on accounting and control matters, seeking to influence and assure sound business decision making.

: Advise the business on accounting and control matters, seeking to influence and assure sound business decision making. Leadership : Lead a large team of finance professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Collaborate with the team members to solve problems when issues are intensified.

: Lead a large team of finance professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Collaborate with the team members to solve problems when issues are intensified. Cross-team integration : as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote offices across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp.

: as a senior leader within FP&A, work with peers in remote offices across geographies in bp to earn trust, share context and establish ways of working. Work to develop a positive working culture that motivates staff to succeed and develop careers at bp. Standardization and Process Optimization: Drive continuous improvement to promote standardization and simplification. Implement strategies that drive the automation of financial products, to improve the efficiency of financial analysis and reporting. Work closely with central Control and Assurance teams looking for opportunities for simplification whilst improving the control environment

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications: Business/Finance or Engineering Discipline Degree level or equivalent

Preferred education/certifications: Master’s Degree or post-graduate qualification in a finance discipline e.g., MBA, CA

Minimum years of relevant experience: 15 years of relevant post degree experience in financial reporting, budgeting, and forecasting in an Oil and Gas business, including JOA/PSA environments

Must have experiences/skills:

Extensive experience of developing and communicating financial management information to business collaborators

Experience with delivery of business planning processes

Experience in working with financial systems such as SAP, Microsoft products and visualization tools such as Power BI

Managing a team of finance professionals

Proven ability to build relationships and influence at multiple organizational levels, with different collaborators

Strong financial reporting and internal control experience

Ability to interpret sophisticated business situations, to understand the accounting and process implications and communicate solutions optimally

Proven SME with strong analytical, financial control and accounting skills.

Experience of business partnering, supporting performance delivery, advising on accounting/control/recovery aspects of commercial decisions

Shift working to support European or British time zones.

You will work with

You will be a leader of a team of finance professionals in the Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) organization. The FP&A organization is an exciting new team being established by bp to create a centre of expertise in the areas of business planning, budgeting, and forecasting, financial analysis, and economic evaluation.

In addition to the FP&A team, you will also be partnering with local finance and technical leadership in other locations and other leaders in Finance Business and Technology organization.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, bereavement and compassionate leave

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

If this role attracts you, apply now!

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued! Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path. Life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

