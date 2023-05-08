Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. FSB Delivery Driver

FSB Delivery Driver

  • Location United States - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147935BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

The delivery driver is responsible for transporting and delivery food and supply items to Thorntons stores. The delivery driver interacts with customers, loads and unloads vehicles, provides complete and accurate paperwork of all deliveries and assist with daily sanitation.

Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)
 Make deliveries to the stores
 Track delivery and travel information through daily paperwork
 Perform pre and post trip inspections of the vehicle
 Load and unload trucks
 Assist in sanitation responsibilities
 Perform additional duties as assigned

Preferred Qualifications
Education
 High school diploma or GED

Experience
 1 year of truck driving experience

Knowledge/Skills
 Excellent customer service skills
 Ability to read and follow all marked road signs

Equipment/Special Expertise
 Knowledge of driving and operating large vehicles

Other Considerations
 Must have a valid driver’s license
 Must be able to obtain a DOT medical certification card
 Must be at least 21 years of age or older
 Must be able to work 3rd shift

