FSB Delivery Driver

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
The delivery driver is responsible for transporting and delivery food and supply items to Thorntons stores. The delivery driver interacts with customers, loads and unloads vehicles, provides complete and accurate paperwork of all deliveries and assist with daily sanitation.
Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)
Make deliveries to the stores
Track delivery and travel information through daily paperwork
Perform pre and post trip inspections of the vehicle
Load and unload trucks
Assist in sanitation responsibilities
Perform additional duties as assigned
Preferred Qualifications
Education
High school diploma or GED
Experience
1 year of truck driving experience
Knowledge/Skills
Excellent customer service skills
Ability to read and follow all marked road signs
Equipment/Special Expertise
Knowledge of driving and operating large vehicles
Other Considerations
Must have a valid driver’s license
Must be able to obtain a DOT medical certification card
Must be at least 21 years of age or older
Must be able to work 3rd shift