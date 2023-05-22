Site traffic information and cookies

FSB Delivery Driver

  • Location US: Bakery Louisville
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ062662
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

The delivery driver is responsible for transporting and delivery food and supply items to Thorntons stores. The delivery driver interacts with customers, loads and unloads vehicles, provides complete and accurate paperwork of all deliveries and assist with daily sanitation.

Job Summary:

The delivery driver is responsible for transporting and delivery food and supply items to Thorntons stores. The delivery driver interacts with customers, loads and unloads vehicles, provides complete and accurate paperwork of all deliveries and assist with daily sanitation.


Job Description:

Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)
 Make deliveries to the stores
 Track delivery and travel information through daily paperwork
 Perform pre and post trip inspections of the vehicle
 Load and unload trucks
 Assist in sanitation responsibilities
 Perform additional duties as assigned

Preferred Qualifications
Education
 High school diploma or GED

Experience
 1 year of truck driving experience

Knowledge/Skills
 Excellent customer service skills
 Ability to read and follow all marked road signs

Equipment/Special Expertise
 Knowledge of driving and operating large vehicles

Other Considerations
 Must have a valid driver’s license
 Must be able to obtain a DOT medical certification card
 Must be at least 21 years of age or older
 Must be able to work 3rd shift


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

