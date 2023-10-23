FSB Delivery Driver

Entity:Customers & Products
Retail Group
Job Family Group:
The delivery driver is responsible for transporting and delivery food and supply items to Thorntons stores. The delivery driver interacts with customers, loads and unloads vehicles, provides complete and accurate paperwork of all deliveries and assist with daily sanitation.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)
Make deliveries to the stores
Track delivery and travel information through daily paperwork
Perform pre and post trip inspections of the vehicle
Load and unload trucks
Assist in sanitation responsibilities
Perform additional duties as assigned
Preferred Qualifications
Education
High school diploma or GED
Experience
1 year of truck driving experience
Knowledge/Skills
Excellent customer service skills
Ability to read and follow all marked road signs
Equipment/Special Expertise
Knowledge of driving and operating large vehicles
Other Considerations
Must have a valid driver’s license
Must be able to obtain a DOT medical certification card
Must be at least 21 years of age or older
Must be able to work 3rd shift
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.