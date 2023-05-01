Site traffic information and cookies

FSB Production Worker

  • Location United States - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148035BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.


The Production Worker is responsible for all aspects of food preparation including producing, picking, weighing and sorting product.

Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)
 Operate bakery equipment (ovens, mixers, fryer)
 Mix and prepare food ingredients as needed (dough, etc.)
 Fill and finish donuts
 Pick and pack orders for distribution
 Maintain clean and orderly facility (clean bakery equipment, restock product)
 Perform additional duties as assigned

Preferred Qualifications
Education
 High School Diploma or GED

Experience
 Food experience desired, all experience considered

Knowledge/Skills
 Ability to read and write the English language
 Basic math skills

Equipment/Special Expertise
 N/A

Other Considerations
 Must be 18 years of age or older
 Must be available to work any day of the week

