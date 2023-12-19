FSB Production worker

Entity:Customers & Products
Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)
Operate bakery equipment (ovens, mixers, fryer)
Mix and prepare food ingredients as needed (dough, etc.)
Fill and finish donuts
Pick and pack orders for distribution
Maintain clean and orderly facility (clean bakery equipment, restock product)
Perform additional duties as assigned
Preferred Qualifications
Education
High School Diploma or GED
Experience
Food experience desired, all experience considered
Knowledge/Skills
Ability to read and write the English language
Basic math skills
Equipment/Special Expertise
N/A
Other Considerations
Must be 18 years of age or older
Must be available to work any day of the week
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.