FS&L Senior Advisor – DE&I

About bp At bp, we’re reimaging energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring we attract, employ, and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there. About the team This is a new role. It’s part of a team of 14, supporting a diverse portfolio set including: agility; ethics and compliance; diversity, equity, and inclusion; Trading & Shipping and several bp enablers, for example, People & Culture and Communications and External Affairs. It involves collaboration within the team and with stakeholders, globally. We use agile ways of working to drive customer centricity, innovation, and sustainable pace. We’re team-focussed, value-focussed and values driven. About the role We’re looking for a future skills and learning senior advisor – diversity, equity and inclusion who’ll be accountable for the design and delivery of an impactful digital learning offer that enables bp employees to understand diversity, equity and inclusion issues and take action, individually, in teams, and as leaders, to address them. In this role you’ll engage with subject matter experts in our global diversity, equity and inclusion team and stakeholders across the business to understand the issues and skill gaps, prioritize, curate, and build learning interventions that explore the importance of diversity and equity, and drive inclusive behaviours. You’ll market the learning offer, measure its impact, maintain, and improve it across the product lifecycle. We’re looking for someone who’s passionate about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and dedicated to making a difference through impactful learning experiences. About the location: We offer some flexibility with the role location in one of our bp offices, we’re open to receive applications from candidates based in the United Kingdom, AGT or Europe. We’re embracing hybrid working, meaning this position is split between remote and office working. Responsible for implementing the diversity, equity and inclusion skills and learning offers globally. This may be through a variety of methods, including digital products, performance support tools, and community building. Actively participates in agile design processes and works with colleagues in bp and vendor partners. Supports the development and delivery of learning solutions, tools, systems, and processes through agile ways of working, testing products and benchmarking against internal/external best practices.

People & Culture



HR Group



Key accountabilities

Engages with stakeholders as a trusted advisor to understand their learning needs and ensure the right learning offers are deployed through grow@bp (our learning experience platform) and my talent and learning (our learning management system).

Operationalises the curation, design, build and maintenance of learning offers in partnership with relevant subject matter experts.

Keeps learners and stakeholders engaged on Yammer and within Teams.

Develops ways to gather data to measure the impact of learning solutions. Seeks input from others on how to improve impact and performance.

Uses data insights and feedback to improve current offers and identify future trends for specific audiences.

Partners with and across the talent function to consult on diversity, equity, and diversity challenges.

Essential education

Relevant qualification or depth of experience in Human Resource Development, Business, or another related field.

Essential experience and job requirements

Experience in addressing both employee and business/function capability needs and creating and deploying learning solutions related to the skills cluster to realize them in the specific business context.

Excellent performance consulting, stakeholder management and communication skills, and a focus on delivering pragmatic learning solutions in response to diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges are essential. Demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results, experience of organizational change management and working in a matrixed organization.

Senior learning advisor roles typically require experience in strategic talent development in a large corporate organization. We’ll also consider candidates with less talent development experience if they have a passion for learning, strong learning agility with deep knowledge of diversity, equity and inclusion issues and experience in creating and executing plans to address these challenges.

Desirable criteria:

advanced/master’s degree relevant to diversity, equity, and inclusion; digital skills and experience working with agile mindset and methodologies, innovation in capability development, risk management.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe our team is strengthened by diversity. We’re committee to crafting and inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Change Management, Collaboration, Communication, Communication Delivery, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Managing Performance, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting {+ 6 more}



