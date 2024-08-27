FWS Area Sales Manager - Samsun

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



The Area Sales Manager manages a portfolio of customers and new prospects within a defined sales geography. The role is accountable for delivering Volume, GM and Overdue targets as well as identifying and developing new prospect customers.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Key accountabilities:

Develop and agree (both internally and externally) the annual territory plan for each Account in the territory ensuring these plans are aligned with the overall business strategy and any agreements with relevant strategic partners (OEM etc.).

Deliver financial performance targets for the Accounts within territory including Volume, GM and Overdue.

Execute prospecting strategy for the territory, including data gathering, competitor and market knowledge, stakeholder and relationship management and tender/offer processes. Ensure long term growth by always seeking sufficient prospect customers and providing regular updates to the prospecting database and LBM process.

Manage customer business reviews to communicate and prove value delivery and reinforce relationships.

Improve Accounts to continuously support Key Account pipeline.

Implement the annual customer account plans

Develop and implement a systematic approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately.

Improve and deliver customer experience in territory.

Ensure delivery of our promises by seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make.

Drive standardisation of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in territory comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalisation. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards (e.g. Picasso).

Minimum Graduate

Account management experience

Experience of dealing with multiple stakeholders both within and outside the organization

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Lubricants experience and background in sales and/or marketing roles

Relevant experience of the local market including relevant legislative and regulatory knowledge



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



