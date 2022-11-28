FWS Channel Area Sales Manager (Adana)

Job summary

Would you like to join our Sales team delivering market plans and Castrol Global strategy around building deep and long-term relationship with our current and future partners in different channels and geographies?



We are now looking for Franchised Workshops (FW) Area Sales Manager role based in Adana, Turkey . In this position, you will be reporting to the Direct Sales Director and be responsible for managing a portfolio of customers and new prospects within a defined sales geography. You will also be accountable for delivering Volume, Gross Margin (GM) and Overdue targets as well as identifying and developing new prospect customers.

About the role:



In this role, you will have the opportunity to:



1. Develop and agree (both internally and externally) the annual territory plan for each Account in the territory ensuring these plans are aligned with the overall business strategy and any agreements with relevant strategic partners.

2. Deliver financial performance targets for the Accounts within territory including Volume, GM and Overdue.

3. Execute prospecting strategy for the territory, including data gathering, competitor and market knowledge, stakeholder and relationship management and tender/offer processes.

4. Manage customer business reviews to communicate and prove value delivery and reinforce relationships.

5. Improve Accounts to continuously support Key Account pipeline.

6. Implement the annual customer account plans in particular regarding identifying critical customer needs and matching our Value Proposition, executing of agreed activities to maximize Customer and Company objectives as well as compliance with HSSE and Ethical requirements.



About you:



You will hold a university degree. It would also be essential that you have:



• Minimum 3 years of account management experience

• Experience of dealing with multiple partners both within and outside the organization

• Consistent track record of delivery of sales targets and performance and able to drive business with direct responsibility

• Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans

• Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

• Fluency of English and Turkish languages



