Role Synopsis
The Maintenance and Reliability discipline within Production & Operations entity is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of all topsides and marine equipment with the ultimate goal of maximising plant reliability.
At bp and for the region of Mauritania and Senegal, we are looking for a dynamic individual to join us as a Maintenance Specialist - Fabric Maintenance Lead, you will lead the initial setup and implementation of the Fabric Maintenance Strategy including the establishment of the FM Contractor leading to the ultimate delivery of preventative and corrective Fabric Maintenance campaigns in support of the regional Integrity Management Strategy. In this role, you will have the great opportunity to be the Single Point of Accountability (SPA) for Fabric Maintenance work within the assigned squad and lead the end to end delivery of safety critical and business critical work.
Key Responsibilities:
Essential Education
You will have a degree in relevant Engineering discipline or time served as Maintenance Technician with significant site experience.
Essential Experience and job requirements
It would be essential that you have: