Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Maintenance and Reliability discipline within Production & Operations entity is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of all topsides and marine equipment with the ultimate goal of maximising plant reliability.



At bp and for the region of Mauritania and Senegal, we are looking for a dynamic individual to join us as a Maintenance Specialist - Fabric Maintenance Lead, you will lead the initial setup and implementation of the Fabric Maintenance Strategy including the establishment of the FM Contractor leading to the ultimate delivery of preventative and corrective Fabric Maintenance campaigns in support of the regional Integrity Management Strategy. In this role, you will have the great opportunity to be the Single Point of Accountability (SPA) for Fabric Maintenance work within the assigned squad and lead the end to end delivery of safety critical and business critical work.



Key Responsibilities:

Lead the safe and efficient execution of the GOO Fabric Maintenance Guide (including adoption of holding coats and anticorrosion tapes) in adherence to bp global Work Management and Activity Integration processes with an emphasis on execution readiness and right first time execution; ensure work planning is completed to a high standard and seek feedback from key stakeholders both onshore and offshore

Support assigned squad and the wider regional team to implement best practice in work preparation and execution

Interface with Integrity Management Team to ensure priorities are understood

Maximise value through the implementation of Agile working practices and prioritisation of tasks based on value to the business

Contract Accountable Manager (CAM) for the Fabric Maintenance Contract ensuring the safe and efficient delivery of activities by setting clear standards for work quality and safe execution; monitor progress and provide feedback as part of Quarterly Performance

Driving localization, building competence whilst ensuring quality.

Regularly review and provide input into the asset Fabric Maintenance Strategies to improve quality and optimise delivery

Seek from the industry opportunities to implement differing techniques to increase efficiency and drive down costs.

Reports performance using the agreed leading and lagging KPIs for the discipline, and reports these as required through the regional meeting cadence.

Responsible as BRO for the FM budget, including definition of annual budgets and tracking cost forecasts

Represents M&S at the FM Execution CoP

•Activity Planning

SAP Maintenance Management System

Primerva P5

Anomaly assessment and tracking

Unit & Squad Leaders for understanding and aligning Unit/Squad priorities and resource needs.

Maintenance DL: for personal development and individual performance management.

Squad Leads where FM resources are deployed: for support/advice on technical problem solving and activity prioritization.

This role reports to the Maintenance Discipline Leader, and is expected to be ideally based in Sunbury with frequent travel to the M&S Region.

Essential Education

You will have a degree in relevant Engineering discipline or time served as Maintenance Technician with significant site experience.



Essential Experience and job requirements

It would be essential that you have:

Experience in preparation of blasting, surface preparation and application of coating systems for structures and pressure systems equipment in the Oil and Gas, Petrochemical or Energy industries

Knowledge of work planning, safety management systems and process/marine equipment

Knowledge of surface preparation techniques and equipment, knowledge of structural steelwork and pipework coating systems

Knowledge of pipework repair methods such as composite wraps, pipe clamps etc.

Experience of SAP PM

Site Leadership/Supervision experience in the execution of fabric maintenance on Oil and Gas, Petrochemical or Energy industry facilities

OGUK/Optio offshore medical certificate and survival training

It would also be useful, but not vital, that you have: