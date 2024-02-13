Fabric Maintenance and Inspection Execution Discipline Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

United States of America - Texas - Houston, United Kingdom - Sunbury, Trinidad and Tobago - Port Of Spain, United States of America - Indiana - Whiting, United Kingdom - Aberdeen, United States of America - Washington - Blaine, Azerbaijan - Baku, Oman - Muscat

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

For Production and Refineries, own the Fabric Maintenance and Inspection Execution team by providing practitioner guidance and mentorship in the application of global practices, procedures and processes. Work with enabling functions in identifying improvements that reduce safety risks and increase competitive performance in the work preparation and execution of Fabric Maintenance and Inspection Execution

Key Responsibilities

Be the Technical Specialist for all aspects of Fabric Maintenance and Inspection Executions.

Provides coaching and direction to FM/IM Squads in regions and refineries.

Work with the Team Leads and enabling functions in developing and implementing industry best practices.

Provides performance reporting and insights for regions, refineries and leadership.

Perform CAM duties for any assigned contracts

Advises on any changes to relevant team.

Decides on all submissions for internal and external performance benchmarking

Perform development of Maintenance Improvement Program Plan.

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office as well as outside of the company are required.

Track record in networking and influencing across Functions and Geographical areas both within and outside their sphere of influence.

Experience in continuous improvement and track record of performance enhancement



Education

Higher education qualification in an Engineering related subject or industry equivalent experience leading FM or Inspection Programs



Requirements

Track record of success including inspection and/or fabric maintenance roles.

Experience with SAP and related Integrity Management systems.

Excellent facilitation skills.

Desired but not crucial; Non-Destructive testing experience, API certifications, Coating Inspection certifications



How much do we pay: $134,000 - $250,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp!

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, we offer access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.