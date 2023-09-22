Job summary

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Facilities Advisor is responsible for execution of work associated with Facilities Maintenance. The Facilities Advisor is also responsible for the performance and efficiency of any contractors that perform work associated with Facilities Maintenance. This position reports to the Material Management and Facilities Superintendent in the Maintenance & Reliability department.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Lead the maintenance and operations of over 200 tents, bunkers, and trailers throughout the refinery (HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and labor support.

Lead the maintenance and operations of the Burton Center and ESB

Property manage over 200 vacant properties outside of the refinery fence line

Lead the housekeeping, landscaping, and pest control activities inside and outside of the refinery

Lead all aspects of the Support Service Request system

Lead all aspects of the Housing Request system

Manage the laydown areas inside and outside of the refinery fence line.

Supervise the refinery roads and parking lot maintenance

Provide work permit and job representative support for Facilities Maintenance activities and some small projects.

Provide special event support (townhalls, weekly safety broadcasts, safety days, family picnics, etc.)

Complete weekly/monthly/quarterly/annual compliance tasks.

Facilitates D&I moments and safety discussions.

Champion for bp’s core values and our code of conduct.

High School Diploma

5+ years of experience in a facilities environment, preferably in a supervisor role.

Knowledge of SAP and Microsoft Office Suite products

Why join us

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Refining is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for applicants who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded, and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Facilities Operations, Facility Management, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management {+ 11 more}



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.