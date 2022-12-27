Facilities Engineer

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated, self-starting engineer with a growth mind set and track record of exceptional delivery in a dynamic work environment. You will work across the Eagle Ford Business Unit to support efforts to drive efficiency, productivity, optimization, and quality by assessing, prioritizing, and leading projects that derive the greatest value to the business This position represents a unique opportunity to work within operations and create immediate and impactful value.

What you will do:

Utilize engineering best practices to develop and implement optimal designs.

Oversee and lead projects for improvement across all levels of the organization.

Work with operations team to collect failure data, determine RCFA, and develop and execute projects to reduce failures, reduce cost of failures, and improve production reliability and safety.

Lead RCFA and incident investigations.

Provide technical expertise and recommend surveillance and repair work as appropriate.

Manage and optimize chemical treatment and flow assurance programs.

Manage and optimize mechanical integrity and equipment inspection program.

Lead and review risk rankings, participate in PHAs and HAZOPs.

Monitor and analyze KPI data to identify performance improvement opportunities.

Project manage implementation of engineered solutions: budgets, project economic analysis, resources, schedule, handover to field operations, and post project appraisals.

We will expect travel to the field approximately 25 percent of the time to meet with key partners regarding the products that they develop.

Minimum technical skills:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering

5 years’ experience in facilities engineering

Preferred technical skills:

Knowledgeable in ASME, NACE, and API standards.

Experience with onshore surface facility design, damage mechanisms, operational troubleshooting, and best practices.

Experience with leading and managing mechanical integrity programs particularly focusing on NDE/NDT upstream oil and gas inspection programs.

Experience with data analytics.

Preferred soft skills:

Effective Communicator: Able to present complex problems to a wide range of audiences in a concise, accurate, and coherent manner. Able to confidently present to a large (>20) group of people on technical and process topics and field questions and challenges. Effectively demonstrate and translate the business impact and value proposition of a recommendation to the entire organization.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to quickly learn new concepts, processes, software, engineering, and mathematical ideas.

Empathetic and customer-focused when crafting products: Effective listener who builds products that solves customers’ problems, generates business value, and improves user experience.

Adventurous: Willing to get hands-on with our most value asset – the production specialists in the field.

Resilient: Ability to take care of open-ended problems, and to gain valuable insights from data sets that may be initially unwieldy. Possess grit to effectively clean data sets to perform analysis and recommend action

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $140,080-$181,486

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.