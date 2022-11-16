Facilities Engineer

Job summary

The Facility Engineer will be a part of the Projects Team and will be responsible for supporting safe and efficient delivery of BPX Energy wellsite facilities by providing engineering expertise, project management, and planning and technical support. The successful candidate will work closely with the subsurface teams to define capacity requirements, with the construction team to support timely delivery of production facilities, and with the commissioning and operations teams to receive feedback on reliability and operability of the kit.

Role Synopsis

Key Accountabilities

Sizing and selection of surface facilities, including separation, compression, pumps, and tank storage

Generate work packs including site layouts, P&ID’s, bill of materials, and cause & effect diagrams

Identifying changes to risk-assessed designs, leading the appropriate level of PHA for design changes, and closing out recommendations generated by the PHA

Lead and actively participate in project lookbacks

Maintain work execution schedules and utilize schedules to plan for ordering of equipment and timing for engineering deliverables

Implement learnings from across the business into facility design

Interact with BPX Energy functional groups as necessary to ensure compliance with regulations and BPX Energy standards

Responsible for engineering design of all projects worked

Work closely with midstream providers to ensure seamless integration of work on wellsites

Actively Participate in Root Cause Failure Analyses (RCFA) when required

Participate in Engineering Staff team meetings and share learnings

Initiate Management of Change (MOC) for surface facilities

Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Must be legally authorized to work full time in the US for anyone other than your current employer

Must not require, now or in the future, sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status)

A minimum of 3 years of facility engineering experience

Bachelor of Science degree or equivalent in Engineering

Proficient working with PFD’s and P&IDs

Working knowledge of process safety management

Working knowledge of piping codes (either ASME 31.3 or 31.8) and ASME pressure vessel code

Working knowledge of reciprocating compressors

HAZOP participant experience

Working knowledge of centrifugal and reciprocating pumps

Working knowledge of electrical area classification

Familiarity with API 12F tank specification

Ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize support activities.

Ability to lead, mentor, support, and guide other engineers.

Strong analytical skills

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively at various levels in the office, field, and with contractors

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

Experience in US onshore operations/facility engineering

Project management experience

Pneumatic and electrical controls and safety systems experience

Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA) experience

Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) experience

Gas processing experience

Knowledge in welding types and welding procedures

Drilling and production experience

Artificial Lift experience (ESP, rod pump, plunger lift, etc.)

Shale and conventional gas well production experience

Working knowledge of NACE requirements

AutoCAD or Bluebeam experience

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.