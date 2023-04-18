Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated, aspiring Facilities Engineer with a growth mind set and track record of outstanding delivery in a multifaceted work environment. You will work across the Hydrogen & CCS business, to support projects to drive efficiency, productivity, optimization, and quality by assessing, prioritising. and leading projects that derive the greatest value to the business This position represents an outstanding opportunity to work within operations and build immediate and impactful value.

What you will do:

Utilise engineering best practices to develop and implement optimal designs.

Supervise and lead projects for improvement across all levels of the organisation.

Work with project teams to collect failure data, determine root cause failure analysis (RCFA), and develop and implement projects to reduce failures, reduce cost of failures, and improve production reliability and safety.

Support RCFA and incident investigations.

Provide technical expertise and recommend surveillance and repair work as appropriate.

Manage and optimise chemical treatment and flow assurance programs.

Manage and optimise mechanical integrity and equipment inspection program.

Support and review risk rankings.

Supervise and analyse KPI data to identify performance improvement opportunities.

Project manage implementation of engineered solutions: budgets, project economic analysis, resources, schedule, handover to field operations, and post project appraisals.

Required Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering

Experience in facilities engineering or similarly relevant field

Preferred Experience:

Knowledgeable in ASME, NACE, and API standards.

Experience with onshore surface facility design, damage mechanisms, operational troubleshooting, and best practices.

Experience with leading and managing mechanical integrity programs particularly focusing on hydrogen and gas inspection programs.

Experience with data analytics.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!